Salina Youth Symphony, Youth Choir concerts set
The talent of more than 95 young area musicians will be on display during the Salina Youth Symphony Fall Concert Sunday. The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The concert will feature members of the Salina Youth Symphony, Youth String Ensemble, Youth Wind Ensemble, and Preparatory Orchestra.
Salina Sirens Roller Derby Fall Brawl today in 4-H Building
Skaters from across the Midwest are coming to Salina today for the Salina Sirens Roller Derby Fall Brawl. There will be four games: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. in The 4-H Building, 900 Greely Ave. Admission is $5 per person. A silent auction and raffle also...
🎥 Annual Legion / VFW Veterans Day ceremony in Salina
Salina Post’s Nate King broadcasts The Leslie W. Kreps American Legion Post 62 and Salina VFW Auxiliary Post 1432 Annual Veterans Day ceremony. Despite windy and cold temperatures, members of the community, city officials, students, veterans, and their families gathered to celebrate and appreciate veterans Friday morning in Sunset Park at the Salina-Saline County War Memorial.
Veterans Day: Salina events, parade downtown
Salinans are offering multiple ways to honor veterans on Friday. Several Veterans Day activities are scheduled, including the following. Salina Area Technical College Veterans Day flag raising ceremony. Salina Area Technical College and the Kansas National Guard’s Regional Training Institute in Salina will host a Veterans Day flag-raising ceremony starting...
🎥 Watch live as Southeast of Saline hosts Hoisington tonight!
The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Hoisington Cardinals tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to the Kelly Kitchener Agency!
SPONSORED: Kirkham Michael seeks Asst. Construction Observer
Kirkham Michael is a growing company in need of an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our full-time Assistant Construction Observer position. This position will be located in either our Ellsworth, Cheney, Hays, Salina, or Garden City, Kansas offices. Primary Function . Performs inspection services along haul routes for energy projects,...
Heart of American Band returns, to perform in Abilene
ABILENE - After a multi-year absence, the Heart of American Band is back!. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Dickinson County, the 32nd Heart of America Band concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 20 in the auditorium of Abilene High School, 1400 N. Cedar Street. The concert is open to the public at no charge.
Salina Senior Center gets a head start on honoring veterans
The Salina Senior Center got an early start to Veterans Day festivities. Because the facility will be closed on Friday, the center, 245 N. Ninth Street, chose to honor veterans on Thursday. The celebration was scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon.brance Walk around. Included in the celebration were refreshments and...
Trojans host Hoisington for trip to 2A semis
Coming into a quarterfinal matchup with Hoisington, the top-ranked, undefeated Southeast of Saline Trojans have looked relatively unbothered for the better part of ten weeks. They handed 3A Rock Creek, one of the best offenses in the state of Kansas, a 38-26 loss in week one. They thumped now 8-2...
Six on Sixth opens in Junction City
Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
Smoky Hill River Renewal Project status update
At Monday's Salina City Commission work session , commissioners heard a project update from the city utilities director and the project manager/civil engineer for the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project. The session provided commissioners with an in depth look at grant funding sources and project construction timelines. Eric Dove, civil...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Miller
There’s concern for a north-central Kansas teenager last seen this weekend. It’s believed that Alice Miller, 14, left her family home in the middle of the night on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Salina. ALICE MILLER. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 6, 2022. Age when reported...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
McPherson runs away from Circle in 4A sectionals
McPHERSON, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The McPherson Bullpups scored twice in the latter stages of the second quarter, turning a 20-7 deficit into an eventual 49-28 victory in Friday’s 4A sectional round at McPherson Stadium. Circle began the game with a 75-yard touchdown on the first play as...
Teen girl injured in rollover near Brookville
BROOKVILLE - A 16-year-old rural Saline County girl suffered injuries when a pickup she was driving rolled near Brookville Wednesday morning. The Saline County Sheriff's Office didn't find out about the wreck until the Ell-Saline School Resource officer reported hearing of it, Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse McOwen said Thursday morning. That report was made at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Mustangs travel to Hays looking to punch first semifinal ticket in over a decade
Throughout the tenure of head coach Mark Sandbo, there’s a saying that has summed up the ideals of Salina Central football. That statement will ring true in the Central locker room this week more than ever, as the Mustangs look to knock off the third-ranked Hays Indians and advance to their first 5A semifinal in over a decade.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 10
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bullock, David Lee; 57; Assaria. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME: Burse,...
Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs national letter of intent
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It was signing day for Nickerson High School’s Ava Jones on Wednesday. The Lady Panther signed an NLI with Iowa Women’s Basketball. Jones said the university’s coaches have been “nothing short of amazing” to her and her family. “Yeah, it does...
Soup Kitchen back to turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After two years of its operation being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Christian Soup Ministry in Hutchinson is back to standards and ready to serve with the 36th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 23. The annual Thanksgiving dinner started when the ministry was still on Avenue...
Salina's Bill Burke Park closed for turf improvement project
Salina Parks and Recreation announced this morning that Bill Burke Park is closed as turf work gets underway. From the Salina Parks and Recreation Facebook page:
