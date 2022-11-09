The Southeast of Saline Trojans host the Hoisington Cardinals tonight. If you can't make it to the game, we have some options for you!. You can listen to it on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM). Devin Hanney has the call. You also can watch a live stream of the game on Salina Post thanks to the Kelly Kitchener Agency!

