Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
Breaking: FTX’s Binance rescue deal falls apart in less than 48 hours
On Nov. 9, less than 48 hours after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao announced his intention to bail out troubled competitor FTX, Binance stated that it would not be pursuing the deal. A series of tweets by Binance confirmed that it would “not pursue the potential acquisition” of...
Bitcoin sinks under $16K as FTX insolvency fears turn into contagion
Crypto markets crumbled for a second day as the fallout from FTX’s liquidity troubles continued to negatively impact investor sentiment. Throughout the day Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped, falling to a new yearly below $16,000 as Binance announced that it would back out of its agreement to acquire FTX. Investors had pinned their hopes on a rather swift market rebound if Binance was successfully able to acquire FTX, but now that the deal is scuppered, BTC and altcoin prices has sold-off further.
In staff letter, Binance CEO embraces scrutiny from regulators amid potential FTX deal
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance, warned users its intention to acquire FTX may invite scrutiny from global regulators — but the firm is ready. In a letter to Binance staff tweeted on Nov. 9, CZ said though the deal to acquire another major crypto exchange was still in the works, regulators would likely “scrutinize exchanges even more” and make it difficult to acquire operating licenses. He added that if the deal resulted in FTX going down, it would be a loss for the crypto industry and not a “win” for Binance.
Financial group CEO claims he tried to warn Bankman-Fried about insolvency in July
Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group, seemingly alleged on Nov. 10 that he knew about FTX’s liquidity problems back in July. In a Twitter thread, Jeffries revealed screenshots of emails that he claimed were sent to associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. The images Handler provided...
Singapore’s Temasek engages with FTX in liquidity crisis
Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek, a shareholder at FTX, is reportedly engaging with the cryptocurrency exchange in the liquidity crisis that led to its unexpected (and still pending) bailout on Nov 8. In comments to Reuters, the sovereign wealth fund said it was “aware of the developments between FTX...
Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?
In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
Galaxy Digital discloses $77M exposure to FTX, $48M likely locked in withdrawals
In its latest quarterly earnings call on Nov. 9, blockchain financial services firm Galaxy Digital disclosed that it had an exposure of $76.8 million consisting of cash and digital assets to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Of this amount, Galaxy Digital said that $47.5 million is currently in the withdrawal process.
FTX US announces it may halt trading on its platform in a few days
In a long apology, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried — popularly known as “SBF” — assured the crypto community that the recent turn of events was only going to affect FTX international. According to him, “FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow.” He assured users that FTX US was “100% liquid” and that “Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc)”.
LayerZero Labs bought back its stake from FTX Ventures and Alameda
Interoperability protocol LayerZero Labs announced on Nov.10 an agreement to buy out 100% of FTX Ventures’ and Alameda Research’s equity position, including token warrants and all agreements between the parties. In March, the protocol raised $135 million in a funding round co-led by FTX Ventures, bringing the startup’s...
Alameda Research and FTX Ventures websites go dark
Websites linked to crypto exchange FTX have been taken down on Nov. 9 following a liquidity crisis and pending acquisition of the company by its rival Binance. Websites for Alameda Research and the company’s venture capital arm, FTX Ventures, were offline and made private, while both FTX’s main site and FTX US’ website remain accessible.
Tron’s stablecoin USDD loses dollar peg on suspected selloff by Alameda Research
In April 2022, the Tron network launched USDD, a token pegged to the United States dollar as an “over-collateralized stablecoin,” meaning its likelihood of slipping below $1 should be lower due to excessive reserves backing its valuation. USDD stablecoin slips below $1 peg. But it was not enough...
FTX ex-exec floats ‘cool token’ idea amid warning rebound may take years
Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency may “take years to recover” from the FTX scandal, one industry analyst warns. In a Twitter thread on Nov. 11, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, said that the Terra debacle was itself still playing out. Filbfilb: “I’ve never seen such a debacle”...
Genesis Trading reveals $175M of funds are locked in FTX
In what it hails as an effort to be transparent, Digital Currency Group’s market maker and lending subsidiary, Genesis Trading, revealed that its derivatives business has around $175 million worth of funds locked away in an FTX trading account. Genesis shared the news in a Nov. 10 tweet thread,...
3 key crypto price events to watch in the wake of the FTX and Alameda debacle
Up until the start of this week, Bitcoin (BTC) had been demonstrating record-low volatility, and this gave altcoins enough latitude to paint some nice technical setups. At the same time, on-chain data and technical analysis were beginning to suggest that BTC was midway through carving out a bottom, and many analysts believed that brighter days lay ahead.
Orthogonal Credit alleged key weaknesses in Alameda’s due diligence early in 2022
Orthogonal Credit, an arm of the digital asset hedge fund Orthogonal Trading, disclosed on Nov. 9 that it decided to close Alameda Research’s dedicated borrower pool on Maple Finance in the second quarter of 2022 after identifying “key weaknesses” in its due diligence. The company announced on...
Japan’s financial regulator requests FTX Japan halt operations
The Financial Services Agency, or FSA, of Japan has requested FTX Japan suspend business orders, citing the policies of FTX Trading Limited. In a Nov. 10 announcement, the FSA said it had taken administrative actions against FTX Japan following FTX Trading Limited’s suspension of withdrawals “without explaining the reasons clearly to investors.” The financial regulator said it had issued suspension orders and business improvement orders in accordance with Japan’s Payment Services Act and Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Hodlers in loss sit on 50% of BTC supply after $5.7K Bitcoin price dip
Bitcoin (BTC) is setting unenviable records this week as hodlers big and small battle some major pain. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows over one-third of the BTC supply being held at a loss by long-term hodlers (LTHs) — a new all-time high. Long-term holders shoulder record unrealized...
Major stablecoins destabilized as market volatility and redemptions surge
Plunging cryptocurrency prices are not the only consequence of this week’s FTX-induced crypto contagion. Significant market volatility this week induced by the collapse of the FTX exchange has impacted stablecoins with many of them depegging temporarily. According to CryptoQuant senior analyst Julio Moreno, nearly all leading stablecoins have experienced...
Binance CEO CZ on FTX crash: “We’ve been set back a few years”
Crypto exchange FTX joined many other fallen projects — including Terra (LUNA), 3AC, Celsius and Voyager — in filing for bankruptcy in 2022. Owing to the devastation caused by multi-billion dollar losses suffered by businesses and investors, the man running the biggest crypto exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, envisions an era of greater regulatory scrutiny in the near future.
