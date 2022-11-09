Read full article on original website
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Republican Ron Johnson, Who Said Jan. 6 Was Not An Armed Insurrection, Has Been Reelected Senator Of Wisconsin
Through the summer, polls showed the incumbent Republican and 35-year-old progressive challenger neck and neck.
Republican John James nabs Michigan’s 10th congressional seat
Third time’s the charm for Farmington Hills businessman and veteran John James in his hopes to occupy some form of political office. As projected by multiple news organizations and analysts Wednesday morning, James is expected to keep his lead and become Michigan’s 10th U.S. House district representative with 48.8% of the vote being reported. His Democratic opponent, retired judge Carl Marlinga, trailed with 48.3% of the vote.
Ron Johnson wins Wisconsin U.S. Senate race, Mandela Barnes concedes
Mandela Barnes has conceded in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, leaving incumbent Ron Johnson the winner in the crucial election. "I fought the good fight, I've run my race, I've kept the faith," Barnes said during his concession speech at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee. "I know this movement has meant...
Michigan election results: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeats Republican Tom Barrett in key contest
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin has defeated her GOP challenger Tom Barrett in the race to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District in the House, the Associated Press projects. Both Slotkin and Barrett have experience with U.S. military operations. Slotkin served as a CIA analyst and served three tours in Iraq...
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
'This isn't true': Michigan SOS responds after Trump says on social media Detroit absentee ballot situation is 'really bad'
DETROIT (WWJ) – Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Tuesday, claiming there was a “large” amount of absentee voter fraud happening in Detroit on Election Day. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, according to...
Whitmer wins second term as Michigan's governor, says 'we are feeling damn good about where we are headed'
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will serve a second term after beating out Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to the Associated Press.
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting
At an early Friday morning campaign rally in Brighton, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon questioned Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s rationale for visiting her ailing father in Florida last year and blamed her for the Oxford school shooting. “When we’re standing up on that [debate] stage, there’s only one person that was governor when we had […] The post Dixon questions ‘how sick’ Whitmer’s dad was during Fla. visit, blames her for school shooting appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Kildee pulls ahead of Junge in congressional race with 55% of vote counted
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee has pulled ahead of Republican challenger Paul Junge in the hotly contested race to represent the new 8th congressional district that includes Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland. With 55 percent of the vote counted on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Kildee had collected...
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Results: Gov. Tim Walz defeats former Republican state Sen. Scott Jensen in Minnesota's gubernatorial election
Explore more race results below. Gov. Tim Walz defeated Republican Scott Jensen in Minnesota's gubernatorial race. This was one of 36 gubernatorial elections taking place in 2022. The state's pandemic response has become a central issue, with Jensen being a harsh critic of Walz's performance. Election 2022 Minnesota Results Explore...
Republican Ron Johnson Wins Wisconsin Senate Race, Frustrating Democrats
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is projected to win reelection, dispatching Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and cementing a key component of the GOP’s path back to a Senate majority. Johnson’s victory is likely to frustrate Democrats in Wisconsin, who have long viewed the conspiracy-friendly conservative as far too right-wing,...
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big
Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
