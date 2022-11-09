Republican John Boozman elected as Arkansas US Senator
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. John Boozman (R) was elected as the U.S. Senator of Arkansas.
2022 Arkansas Midterm Election Results
INCUMBENT
Arkansas U.S. Senate
Candidate Votes Percent
John Boozman
Republican
Race not called
277,956 62.63%
Natalie James
Democrat
153,238 34.53%
Kenneth Cates
Libertarian
12,588 2.84%
Updated: 6 minutes ago
7% reporting
Arkansas U.S. Representative District 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Rick Crawford
Republican
56,845 71.82%
Nonte Hodges
Democrat
22,303 28.18%
Updated: 6 minutes ago
9% reporting
Arkansas U.S. Representative District 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Bruce Westerman
Republican
63,251 67.98%
John White
Democrat
27,180 29.21%
Gregory Maxwell
Libertarian
2,606 2.80%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
5% reporting
Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #1 - Extraordinary Sessions
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
111,233 37.3%
No
186,980 62.7%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #2 - Constitution Amendment Reform
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
106,723 37.9%
No
174,954 62.1%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #3 - Religious Freedom
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
195,357 46.3%
No
226,397 53.7%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
6% reporting
Arkansas Constitutional Amendment #4 - Recreational Marijuana
Measure Votes Percent
Yes
183,034 42.3%
No
249,330 57.7%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
6% reporting
Arkansas Governor
Candidate Votes Percent
Sarah Sanders
Republican
Race not called
263,875 59.53%
Chris Jones
Democrat
172,508 38.92%
Ricky Harrington, Jr.
Libertarian
6,909 1.56%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
7% reporting
Arkansas Lt. Governor
Candidate Votes Percent
Leslie Rutledge
Republican
154,180 60.89%
Kelly Krout
Democrat
90,272 35.65%
Frank Gilbert
Libertarian
8,751 3.46%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Attorney General
Candidate Votes Percent
Tim Griffin
Republican
165,286 64.75%
Jesse Gibson
Democrat
89,980 35.25%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Auditor of State
Candidate Votes Percent
Dennis Milligan
Republican
163,357 64.15%
Diamond Arnold-Johnson
Democrat
80,246 31.51%
Simeon Snow
Libertarian
11,028 4.33%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands
Candidate Votes Percent
Tommy Land
Republican
164,814 65.70%
Darlene Gaines
Democrat
86,040 34.30%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas Secretary of State
Candidate Votes Percent
John Thurston
Republican
160,888 63.77%
Anna Gorman
Democrat
91,387 36.23%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Arkansas State Treasurer
Candidate Votes Percent
Mark Lowery
Republican
157,807 62.54%
Pam Whitaker
Democrat
94,515 37.46%
Updated: 7 minutes ago
2% reporting
Ashley County Coroner
Candidate Votes Percent
Ryan Knight
Independent
0 0.00%
Keith Medders
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ashley County Judge
Candidate Votes Percent
Dennis Holland, Sr.
Independent
0 0.00%
Jim Hudson
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ashley County Justice of the Peace District 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Ben Lawrence
Democrat
0 0.00%
Rod Miller
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Crossett Alderman Ward 3 Position2
Candidate Votes Percent
James Knight
Independent
0 0.00%
Alyssa Le-Wise
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Portland Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Michelle Dunbar
Independent
0 0.00%
Thomas Frazer
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Portland Alderman Ward 1 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Robert Spaulding
Independent
0 0.00%
Mary Woods
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Portland Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Jerad Selby
Republican
0 0.00%
Marilyn Woods-Webb
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Parkdale Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Robert Palmer, II
Independent
0 0.00%
Latreace Taylor
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Warren Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Wayne White
0 0.00%
Carlos Yepes
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Warren Alderman Ward 2, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Jimmy Domineck
0 0.00%
Joel Tolefree
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Hermitage Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Matthew Cathey
0 0.00%
Tonya Kendrix
0 0.00%
Karla Ramos
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City Warren School Board Zone 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Angela Marshall
0 0.00%
Joel Tolefree
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Calhoun County Justice of the Peace District 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Cody Vaughan
Republican
0 0.00%
Jimmy Williams
Democrat
0 0.00%
Updated: 1 hour ago
0% reporting
City of Hampton Alderman Ward1, Position2
Candidate Votes Percent
Jimmie Johnson
Democrat
0 0.00%
Jonathan Lucas
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Chicot County Judge
Candidate Votes Percent
Tom Mosley
Democrat
0 0.00%
Roy Porter, Sr,
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Chicot County Collector
Candidate Votes Percent
Tiffany Dixon
Independent
0 0.00%
Jolecia Manning
Democrat
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Chicot County Treasurer
Candidate Votes Percent
Marshay Bell
Independent
0 0.00%
Shanna Hayes
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Clinton Hampton, Sr,
Independent
0 0.00%
Walter Jordon, Jr.
Independent
0 0.00%
Anthony Scott
Independent
0 0.00%
Evelyn Wimbley
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott City Council Ward 1, Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Tanya Broadnax
Independent
0 0.00%
Sharron Hawkins
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott City Council Ward 1, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Tonya Allen
Independent
0 0.00%
Keuntae Evans
Independent
0 0.00%
Jimmy Hampton
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott City Council Ward 2, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Chris Akins
Independent
0 0.00%
India Ford
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Dermott City Council Ward 3, Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Mary Courtney
Independent
0 0.00%
Lucan Hargraves, Sr.
Independent
0 0.00%
Virgil Jordan
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Lake Village Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Eddy Bush
Independent
0 0.00%
Antonio Rucker
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Lake Village City Council Ward 1, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Sam Angel, II
Independent
0 0.00%
Mary Toney
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Lake Village City Council Ward 2, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Delorse Dixon
Independent
0 0.00%
Sharon Walker
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Lake Village City Council Ward 3, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Cherrettia Pope
Independent
0 0.00%
Adrian Wilson-Clark
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Eudora Clerk
Candidate Votes Percent
Juanita Burton
Independent
0 0.00%
LaPorsha Stanton
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Eudora City Council Ward 3, Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
LaQuinda Alexander
Independent
0 0.00%
Lovell White
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Columbia County Sheriff
Candidate Votes Percent
Denny Foster
Republican
0 0.00%
Leroy Martin
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Magnolia Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Roderick Henderson
Independent
0 0.00%
David Sisson
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of McNeil Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Dana Burchfield-Harris
Independent
0 0.00%
Henry Warren
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of McNeil Alderman Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Athalia Dismuke
Independent
0 0.00%
Emily Wilson
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of McNeil Alderman Position 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Virginia Warren
Independent
0 0.00%
James Young
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Waldo Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Juan Minniefield
Independent
0 0.00%
Beverlyn Rowden
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Emerson Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Janice Curtis
Independent
0 0.00%
Linda Mullins
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Taylor Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Johnny Haynes
Independent
0 0.00%
Dalton Jones
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Taylor Constable
Candidate Votes Percent
Hunter Scott
Republican
0 0.00%
Amy Stewart
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Drew County Justice of the Peace District 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Heath Loveless
Republican
0 0.00%
Shella Maxwell
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Drew County Justice of the Peace District 9
Candidate Votes Percent
Zachary Hill
Republican
0 0.00%
Rene Knowles
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Drew County Sheriff
Candidate Votes Percent
Mark Gober
Independent
0 0.00%
Tim Nichols
Independent
0 0.00%
James Slaughter
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Monticello Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Jason Akers
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
Bart Gregory
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
Joe Rogers
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Winchester Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
LeVon Cotton
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
Demetrous Trotter
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Winchester City Council Position 3
Candidate Votes Percent
Matilda Chaney
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
Michael Haynes
No Party Affiliation
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ouachita County Coroner
Candidate Votes Percent
Todd McAteer
Republican
0 0.00%
Sylvester Smith
Democrat
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ouachita County Treasurer
Candidate Votes Percent
Melinda Chambers
Republican
0 0.00%
Amy Hughes
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ouachita County Clerk
Candidate Votes Percent
Nancy Collins
Democrat
0 0.00%
Sherri Hunter
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Ouachita County Assessor
Candidate Votes Percent
Tonya McKenzie
Democrat
0 0.00%
Stephanie Olds
Republican
0 0.00%
Margaret PAce
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Camden Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Julian Lott
Independent
0 0.00%
Cecil McDonald
Independent
0 0.00%
Charlotte Young
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Camden Alderman Ward 1 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
James Bell
Independent
0 0.00%
Edward Winters
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Camden Alderman Ward 4 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Gerald Castleberry
Independent
0 0.00%
Anthony Simpson
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Bearden Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Ginger Bailey
Independent
0 0.00%
Rayford Wright
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Bearden Alderman Ward 2 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Melvia Buckley
Independent
0 0.00%
Ronnie Quarles
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Bearden School District School Board Zone 4
Candidate Votes Percent
Kemberly Johnson
Independent
0 0.00%
Doris Parham
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Harmony Grove District School Board Zone 7
Candidate Votes Percent
Jeremy Anderson
Independent
0 0.00%
Ty Turner
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
Union County Clerk
Candidate Votes Percent
Madi Fudge
Republican
4,202 62.10%
Crystal Osgood
Democrat
2,565 37.90%
Updated: 24 minutes ago
92% reporting
Union County Circuit Clerk
Candidate Votes Percent
Cherry Govan
Republican
3,377 58.97%
Allison Posey
Democrat
2,350 41.03%
Updated: 24 minutes ago
92% reporting
Union County Justice of the Peace District 6
Candidate Votes Percent
Cecil Polk
Democrat
Race not called
321 58.15%
Catherine Noyes
Republican
231 41.85%
Updated: 33 minutes ago
100% reporting
Union County Justice of the Peace District 11
Candidate Votes Percent
Phillip Hamaker
Republican
Race not called
480 77.54%
Bobby Bryan
Independent
139 22.46%
Updated: 33 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Constable
Candidate Votes Percent
Jeffrey Points
Republican
Race not called
2,634 55.13%
Eric Richardson
Democrat
2,144 44.87%
Updated: 32 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Paul Choate
Republican
Race not called
1,937 54.50%
Veronica Smith-Creer
Democrat
1,487 41.84%
Tokorra Cato
Independent
130 3.66%
Updated: 31 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 1 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
David Hurst
Republican
Race not called
596 52.19%
Michael Rice
Democrat
546 47.81%
Updated: 30 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 1 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Frank Hash
Republican
Race not called
596 51.56%
LaQuita Rainey
Democrat
560 48.44%
Updated: 29 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 2 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Judy Ward
Republican
Race not called
551 64.75%
Jacarllus Hill
Democrat
300 35.25%
Updated: 29 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of El Dorado Alderman Ward 4 Position 2
Candidate Votes Percent
Dianne Hammond
Republican
Race not called
409 51.97%
Kensel Green
Democrat
328 41.68%
Patrick Frazier
Independent
50 6.35%
Updated: 28 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of Calion Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Kenneth Anders
Republican
22 73.33%
Todd Parker
Independent
8 26.67%
Updated: 28 minutes ago
0% reporting
City of Smackover Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Donald Brock
Republican
Race not called
106 56.99%
Bobby Neal
Democrat
74 39.78%
Donald Hopkins, Jr.
Independent
6 3.23%
Updated: 27 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of Felsenthal Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Linda Newbury
Independent
5 71.43%
Theresa Howard
Independent
2 28.57%
Updated: 44 minutes ago
0% reporting
City of Felsenthal Alderman Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
Monica Thurlkill
Independent
5 83.33%
Mickey Parker
Independent
1 16.67%
Updated: 43 minutes ago
0% reporting
City of Huttig Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Emmitt Cole, Jr.
Democrat
0 0.00%
Bennie Ford, Jr.
Independent
0 0.00%
0% reporting
City of Junction City Mayor
Candidate Votes Percent
Sharon Williams
Republican
Race not called
90 56.96%
Stacey Lewis
Independent
68 43.04%
Updated: 27 minutes ago
100% reporting
City of Junction City Alderman Ward 2 Position 1
Candidate Votes Percent
GAry Major
Independent
0 0.00%
Betty Simmons
Republican
0 0.00%
0% reporting
