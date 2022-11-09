ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — As the first polls in the U.S. start to close Tuesday night, Americans will be getting early glimpses of what Congress may look like going into the next two years.

With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here’s a breakdown of numbers so far. Keep in mind, polls are still open in many places across the U.S. The Associated Press has started to call some races, however.

U.S. Senate race

Going into Election Night, Democrats were at a disadvantage: while Republicans only needed to flip one seat to take control, Democrats needed to hold on to 50 seats to keep control. Thirty-six Democrat seats and 29 Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Live updates: 2022 midterm election results

One of the earliest called races was out of South Carolina, where Sen. Tim Scott (R), won re-election, beating his Democratic challenger State Rep. Krystle Matthews. Other early calls include victories for Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Peter Welch (D-VT).

Former presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) both won re-election.

In Vermont, Democrat Peter Welch has won the election to U.S. Senate. He defeated a little-known Republican challenger, Gerald Malloy, for the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the upper chamber.

Other early Senate race calls include Katie Britt (R-AL); Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT); Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL); Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

U.S. House race

Going into Election Night, Democrats controlled the House with 220 seats to the 212 occupied by Republicans. Three seats were completely empty going into Nov. 8. In total, 435 seats will be decided by voters.

One of the early calls was for Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat.

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene won re-election to the U.S. House in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, other U.S. House victories include Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA); Austin Scott (R-GA); and Neal Dunn (R-Florida).

This story will updated as more totals come in through the night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024

President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another bid for president in the hours before voters cast their final ballots in the midterms.
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
106.3 WORD

2022 Midterm Election Results

Stay tuned here for updated election results in the Statewide, State House and US Congressional races. Unofficial results will be posted here as they become available.
Washington Examiner

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Control of House of Representatives is still up for grabs but Democrats face a tougher path to majority

Three days after polls closed in the US midterm elections, vote-counting in tight races means it is still possible for the Democrats to stun the world by retaining control of the House of Representatives when Congress convenes on 3 January. It’s also still possible that Republicans will earn the 218 votes needed to sweep into power.Of the 435 seats in the lower chamber, the GOP has already laid claim to 211 of them, while Democrats have already been declared the victors in 195 contests. And of the 29 seats that remain undecided, the GOP needs to win only seven...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeats Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines is a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheConversationAU

Democrats perform better than expected in US midterms, but both Senate and House remain in doubt

The US midterm elections occurred Tuesday, with polls closing from late Wednesday morning AEDT. There are many results still outstanding, but Democrats have gained Pennsylvania in the Senate, and appear likely to hold Arizona, while Republicans will probably hold Wisconsin. In Nevada, with all election day and early votes counted, Republican Adam Laxalt leads in the Senate by 49.9-47.2. Democrats will hope late mail will overturn Laxalt’s current lead. The Senate contest in Georgia is likely headed to a runoff on December 6, with neither Democrat Raphael Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker able to obtain the 50% needed...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big

Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
GEORGIA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley

In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
