ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment

Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To RGIII's Heisman Trophy Pick

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has named his Heisman Trophy frontrunner through Week 10 of the college football season. The former Heisman Trophy winner believes Michigan running back Blake Corum currently has the best shot at winning the coveted award. Corum leads the FBS with 16 rushing touchdowns. Through the...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy