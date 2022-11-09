Read full article on original website
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Michigan football QB Cade McNamara’s surprising admission after surgery to repair knee injury
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara has been sidelined since Week 3 of the college football season after suffering a knee injury in the team’s win over UConn. It had been several weeks since Michigan football provided an update on the health of the senior signal-caller. McNamara himself provided an update on Thursday, via his Instagram page.
Urban Meyer Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10
Urban Meyer has named his top 4 teams after Week 10 of the college football season. The three-time National Champion agreed exactly with the College Football Playoff selection committee. Just like Tuesday night's second round of CFP rankings, Meyer had this top 4 list:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. At...
Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State
When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State. Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans...
Scott Frost Named 'Primary Candidate' For College Football Job
It hasn't taken very long for Scott Frost to become a popular coaching candidate once again. This past weekend, USF fired head coach Jeff Scott. He had an underwhelming 4-26 record with the Bulls. Ever since Scott was relieved of his duties, Jon Gruden has been mentioned as a potential...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment
Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
Watch: Peyton Manning shows Tennessee some love in front of huge national audience
Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning showed his alma mater some love on Wednesday during the CMA Country Music Awards. Manning co-hosted the show with singer Luke Bryan. Bryan is a massive Georgia Bulldogs fan and he was in Athens last Saturday for UGA’s win against the Vols. Manning, who...
No. 1 Recruit Juju Watkins Is Down To 3 Major Schools
The No. 1 recruit in high school girls basketball knows she wants to play for one of three programs. Juju Watkins, who plays at Sierra Canyon, is the next great women's basketball star. A classmate of Bronny James, Watkins is one of the most-hyped recruits in the sport. In a...
Juwan Howard Admits Michigan Considered Significant Addition
It's been easier than ever for college basketball teams to bring new recruits into the fold via the transfer portal and just about every major program has benefited from using it. But there was one very notable chance to add to Michigan that head coach Juwan Howard had that he ultimately let slide.
College Football World Reacts To RGIII's Heisman Trophy Pick
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has named his Heisman Trophy frontrunner through Week 10 of the college football season. The former Heisman Trophy winner believes Michigan running back Blake Corum currently has the best shot at winning the coveted award. Corum leads the FBS with 16 rushing touchdowns. Through the...
Arkansas’s Field Was Very Icy Hours Ahead of LSU Game
The elements may have an impact on an early SEC game.
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
