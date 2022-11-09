ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Early voting results for Wichita County are in

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The polling locations have closed across Wichita County and results are beginning to come in for the 2022 November Midterm Elections, held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: Real-time results from local races

The Wichita County Clerk’s Office has released the unofficial results from early voting in Wichita County, which was held between Monday, October 24 and Friday, November 4, 2022.

The County Clerk’s Office said 19,822 of the almost 79,000 registered voters went to early voting polling locations to cast their ballots before Election Day, about 25% voter turnout.

Please find the unofficial early voting results from Wichita County below:

Governor of Texas

  • Gov. Greg Abbott (R) — 15,002 (75.9%)
  • Beto O’Rourke (D) — 4,552 (23.03%)
  • Mark Tippetts (L) — 162 (0.82%)
  • Delilah Barrios (G) — 50 (0.25%)

Lieutenant Governor of Texas

  • Dan Patrick (R) — 14,688 (74.63%)
  • Mike Collier (D) — 4,541 (23.07%)
  • Shanna Steele (L) — 452 (2.18%)

Attorney General of Texas

  • Ken Paxton (R) — 14,525 (74.08%)
  • Rochelle Garza (D) — 4,654 (23.74%)
  • Mark Ash (L) — 428 (2.3%)

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Sid Miller (R) — 14,860 (76.2%)
  • Susan Hays (D) — 4,641 (23.8%)

Railroad Commissioner

  • Wayne Christian (R) — 14,730 (75.58%)
  • Luke Warford (D) — 4,234 (21.73%)

Comptroller of Public Accounts

  • Glenn Hegar (R) — 14,863 (76.05%)
  • Janet T. Dudding (D) — 4,361 (22.31%)

U.S. House District 13

  • Ronny Jackson (R) — 14,927 (75.63%)
  • Kathleen Brown (D) — 4,811 (24.37%)

Texas House District 69

  • James Frank (R) — 14,835 (75.89%)
  • Walter Coppage (D) — 4,298 (21.99%)
  • Michael Neumann (L) — 414 (2.12%)

Wichita County Judge

  • Jim Johnson (R) — 15,151 (77.5%)
  • Janaye Evans (D) — 4,399 (22.5%)

WFISD Trustee — Place 5

  • Jim Johnson — 1,488 (72.16%)
  • Tom Bursey — 574 (27.84%)

WFISD Trustee — At Large

  • Sandy Camp — 7,042 (59.42%)
  • Mark Hood — 4,809 (40.58%)

Mark Hood has withdrawn from the race

City View ISD School Board

  • Bryan Reitsma — 172 (25.71%)
  • Charlotte Beaver — 262 (39.16%)
  • Susan Robertson — 186 (27.8%)
  • Dayton Collins — 49 (7.32%)
