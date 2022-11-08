ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SEPR
2d ago

Misinformation =anything against the liberal/Democrat mantra. No free speech or free thought allowed. Government control in every aspect of personal life.

common sense ?
2d ago

It's interesting that the Commicrats have chosen to install their Orwellian "Ministry of Truth" in the armed Department of Homeland Security. 🤔

Wanda Pearson
2d ago

NOT interesting it is scary just like parent's concerned about what their children are being taught now are now flagged domestic terrorists. So be careful they could come for you. They are coming after your freedom of speech

Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
The Independent

Kari Lake ridiculed after pretending Arizona opponent broke into her office wearing a chicken suit

Right-wing RepublicanKari Lake accused her Democrat opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit during a bizarre press conference.The pro-Trump former TV anchor unveiled a picture of someone in the chicken suit, which she claimed was Democrat candidate for governor Katie Hobbs, before later admitting it was a joke.The stunt came as police in Phoenix arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Ms Hobbs earlier this week.Daniel Mota Dos Reis was booked into Maricopa County Jail on 27 October on one count of third-degree burglary following a break-in...
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT

People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”

