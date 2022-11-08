ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nymag.com

The Midterms Are a Shocking Vote of Confidence for Democrats

It is the normal state of affairs for a newly elected president to see his party rebuked decisively in the first midterm election. When the president is presiding over a bad economy — and, despite low unemployment, this very much is one — this tendency becomes something close to an iron law.
NBC News

Latino Republican voters are more progressive than white Republican voters on key issues, exit polls find

Latino Republican voters appear more progressive than white Republican voters on key issues like abortion and climate change, according to NBC News exit polls. While they are like-minded on some issues, there are significant differences in others. There is a 20 percentage-point gap between Latino and white Republican voters on the issue of abortion: Around 46% of Latino Republicans said abortion should be legal, compared to 26% of white Republican voters.
NBC News

Young Latino voters favored Democrats despite party affiliation, boosting their chances in contested races

Young Latino voters were a crucial voting bloc in slowing down the so-called Republican red wave in the 2022 midterm elections, according to early exit polls. While Americans are still waiting to learn which political party will control the House and the Senate next year, initial data is showing that younger Latino voters, despite party identification, are boosting Democrats amid highly contested races.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Election Deniers on Ballot Aim to Run U.S. Presidential Vote in 2024

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday will decide who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020. In 30 of the country's...
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception

Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

