Read full article on original website
Related
Nymag.com
The Midterms Are a Shocking Vote of Confidence for Democrats
It is the normal state of affairs for a newly elected president to see his party rebuked decisively in the first midterm election. When the president is presiding over a bad economy — and, despite low unemployment, this very much is one — this tendency becomes something close to an iron law.
straightarrownews.com
Navarrette: Democratic Party has ‘forgotten’ how to talk to Latino voters
Experts have said over and over again that Latinos are not a monolith. That’s particularly clear in states like Florida, Nevada and Arizona. We’re currently waiting for results in those last two states, where Latinos have been seriously courted in recent weeks. “Latino voters are nothing if not...
Live Results: The Senate midterm elections are here, and control of the deadlocked chamber of congress is up for grabs.
Follow along to see the fate of the upper house of Congress and what it means for the rest of President Joe Biden's term in office.
Latino Republican voters are more progressive than white Republican voters on key issues, exit polls find
Latino Republican voters appear more progressive than white Republican voters on key issues like abortion and climate change, according to NBC News exit polls. While they are like-minded on some issues, there are significant differences in others. There is a 20 percentage-point gap between Latino and white Republican voters on the issue of abortion: Around 46% of Latino Republicans said abortion should be legal, compared to 26% of white Republican voters.
Young Latino voters favored Democrats despite party affiliation, boosting their chances in contested races
Young Latino voters were a crucial voting bloc in slowing down the so-called Republican red wave in the 2022 midterm elections, according to early exit polls. While Americans are still waiting to learn which political party will control the House and the Senate next year, initial data is showing that younger Latino voters, despite party identification, are boosting Democrats amid highly contested races.
Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
See results for key races for the House of Representatives, Senate, and governor seats across the US.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Piers Morgan: Stacey Abrams is using 'exactly the same language' as Trump
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan made the argument that Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' comments about alleged voter suppression are reminiscent of ideas spread by former President Donald Trump on ‘The Five.’. PIERS MORGAN: I was looking into what Stacey Abrams had said about what happened last time. She...
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama's next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
US News and World Report
Election Deniers on Ballot Aim to Run U.S. Presidential Vote in 2024
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Americans in key election battlegrounds on Tuesday will decide who will run the 2024 presidential vote in their states, choosing from a slate of candidates that includes Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim that he won in 2020. In 30 of the country's...
Opinion: There's one person to blame for Republicans' thumping at the polls
The results of the 2022 midterm election have not been fully tallied and the crucial question -- who will control Congress? -- has not been answered. But we can draw some initial conclusions, writes Frida Ghitis.
Vox
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner
Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Republicans, you can follow Donald Trump into the abyss or win elections. Choose wisely
His handpicked candidates may cost the GOP control of the Senate — all to feed his ego. [Opinion]
Comments / 1