Related
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos
Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
The Daily South
Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Dolly Parton hasn’t just accepted her new status as a rock star – she has embraced it. Despite her initial reluctance, the country legend leaned into the genre during her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. In her acceptance speech, Parton celebrated...
Janet Jackson Gives Nod to 'Control' With Hair, Outfit at 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Janet Jackson is still an icon. The Grammy Award winner, 56, brought back one of her signature looks from the '80s to support her friends, songwriting and producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, at their 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
Prevention
See Dolly Parton, 76, Stun in Head-to-Toe Leather at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. To accept the honor (and perform her first rock song), she dressed the part, wearing head-to-toe leather. She had previously withdrawn from the nomination, but had a change of heart. Just a few months ago,...
"Everybody's welcome": watch Rob Halford's stirring, inclusive speech at Judas Priest's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction
"We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the colour of your skin"
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl join Lionel Richie and assume solo duties for a blinding performance of Easy at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Foo Fighter delivered the track's solo from the 'board of his Gibson Trini Lopez model, and was later egged on by Richie for more action during the finale. On Saturday (November 5), the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, playing host to an evening of long-awaited reunions, surprising team-ups and all-round stellar six-string action.
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
Dr. Dre has inducted his longtime collaborator, Eminem, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Saturday night (Nov. 5) saw Dre take to the stage to recount their storied relationship, including discovering from Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine that Em was white. Dr. Dre also praised Shady for his contributions to the culture and for bringing rap to a new demographic: middle America.
Watch Judas Priest Reunite With K.K. Downing Live at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his one-time bandmates.
