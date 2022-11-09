ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Dave Grohl join Lionel Richie and assume solo duties for a blinding performance of Easy at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Foo Fighter delivered the track's solo from the 'board of his Gibson Trini Lopez model, and was later egged on by Richie for more action during the finale. On Saturday (November 5), the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, playing host to an evening of long-awaited reunions, surprising team-ups and all-round stellar six-string action.
Vibe

Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Dr. Dre has inducted his longtime collaborator, Eminem, into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Saturday night (Nov. 5) saw Dre take to the stage to recount their storied relationship, including discovering from Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine that Em was white. Dr. Dre also praised Shady for his contributions to the culture and for bringing rap to a new demographic: middle America.
Noisecreep

Watch Judas Priest Reunite With K.K. Downing Live at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his one-time bandmates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy