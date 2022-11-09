Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will get a chance to try out their Wheel of Fortune skills next year. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! if coming to the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center on January 19. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment...
newschannel20.com
Warming centers in Springfield locations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
newschannel20.com
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
newschannel20.com
ISBE guidelines for free, reduced meals for childcare centers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced the guidelines for free and reduced-priced meals at participating childcare centers. Childcare centers and daycare homes that are participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional cost.
newschannel20.com
Taylorville honors WWII Veterans
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville celebrated its veterans on Friday. They held a Veterans Day ceremony focused on honoring World War II veterans. The service featured a wall dedicated to those who served in the war and are now gone. "As people bring forth names we will get more...
newschannel20.com
ALPLM honors veterans with Air Force band
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum honored veterans on Friday with a special performance from the U.S. Air Force band, Airlifter Brass, and a memorial flame burning outside the museum. Organizers say they hope everyone who visited the museum on Veterans Day took a...
newschannel20.com
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Department is still looking for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The Program is open to kids in Christian County under 13. For any questions or those wanting to make a donation contact the Taylorville Police Department.
newschannel20.com
Casey's offering free coffee to military members
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Casey's General Store is offering free coffee to active service military members and military veterans. Eligible participants can pick up their coffee on Veterans day. Casey's is also accepting round-up donations on purchases to Hope for the Warriors and Children of Fallen Patriots throughout November...
newschannel20.com
Holidays can be harder for people battling addiction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As we get closer to the holiday season, many people are getting ready to spend more time with family and friends and while the holiday season is a happy time for many people, some people actually feel more depressed during the holidays. Many people think...
newschannel20.com
Unique program creates a lifetime of memories for Central Illinois farmers
Central Illinois is surrounded by farmland, with countless stories filling each field. One local photographer is making sure those memories are passed down from one generation to the next. Harvest has wrapped up on the Thomas farm in Menard County. "My husband and I farm with my parents and my...
newschannel20.com
Springfield mayor to discuss casino on Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A special panel will be held on Monday between Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder and the Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association (CILBA) to discuss the mayor's resolution for a casino in Springfield. The CILBA originally opposed the resolution on October 14 and members spoke about their...
newschannel20.com
Missing U of I student found dead
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A missing University of Illinois student has been found dead. The Peoria County Coroner's office confirms that 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead on November 9. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane...
newschannel20.com
Holocaust survivor to speak in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Holocaust survivor will share his story on Wednesday in Champaign. Bill Gingold will be speaking from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillel, 503 E. John St., Champaign. Gingold was born in Warsaw, Poland, and grew up in Warshaw before escaping into Soviet Russia...
newschannel20.com
Candidates announced for vacant District 186 school board seat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the names of those seeking to fill the District 186 School Board seat left vacant after the passing of Mike Zimmers. The Board of Education, Springfield School District No. 186, will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday to interview candidates for the Sub-District 4 seat.
newschannel20.com
CWLP will stop using ash ponds in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During Tuesdays Springfield Committee of the Whole meeting, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) gave a presentation on its pre-closure activities for its Dallman ash ponds. The presentation also included the status of the new lime lagoons construction currently underway in preparation for meeting State...
newschannel20.com
Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed
MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
newschannel20.com
Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday night for multiple firearm offenses after shots were fired in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department says it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in...
newschannel20.com
How to save on your heating bill this winter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — As heating costs rise this season, there are several ways to save money on your monthly bill. Fox Illinois spoke with heating and electric experts on how to keep your home warm, and your bill low. "Just making sure that you have the heating system...
newschannel20.com
Mother of dead baby found not guilty by reason of insanity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The mother of a missing 7-month-old in central Illinois has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Kimberlee Burton was arrested in February on charges of retail theft, child endangerment, and concealment of a death. This comes after her 7-month-old daughter Zaraz Walker was...
newschannel20.com
Man shot in leg on Elm Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 23-year-old Champaign man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Friday morning. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the alley in the 500 block of North Elm Street. The man was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
Comments / 0