Toccoa, GA

FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After local artist Joseph Bradley lost his studio, the West Greenville community wasted no time offering their help—and even their space. Despite the setback, Bradley is working again and looking forward to building up again from scratch. For much of Joseph Bradley’s career, he’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

UPDATED- Nicole Still Could Impact White County

(Cleveland)- Now that Nicole has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression White County Emergency Operations Center has reduced its status to OPCON 3, and will continue to monitor the storm system. Don Strength, Deputy Director of White County Emergency Management Agency said at 11:30 PM Nicole had weakened to a...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Old Cherry Road

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We found out that The City of Clemson, Clemson University, and The South Carolina Department of Transportation are collaborating to make improvements to Old Cherry Road. This road is between West Cherry Road—a “Getting Answers” road we’ve covered before—and Cherry Road/Old Stone Church Road, in...
CLEMSON, SC
wrwh.com

Nicole To Impact North Georgia

(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3

A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Three Hurt Seriously In 115 West Accident

wrwh.com

Human Skeletal Remains Found On Duncan Bridge Road

(Cleveland)- White County Sheriff Rick Kelley revealed Wednesday that human skeletal. remains were found on Duncan Bridge Road. Kelley said the shocking discovery was made Tuesday by a property owner on the side of the road in the 6000 block of Georgia 384/Duncan Bridge Road. The sheriff’s office asked the...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
accesswdun.com

Vietnam Veteran Jerry Peck shares his story

A Gainesville native tells his story of being drafted into the Vietnam War at 19 years old. Jerry Peck sits in the corner of the main dining area at Longstreet Cafe, joined by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia Peck. Jerry has a forest green veterans hat on, featuring a Purple Heart combat award stitched into its surface. They have finished dinner, complete with a side of cobbler. As other locals make their way in and out of the restaurant, they wave, tip their caps and greet the smiling couple.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Cornelia bicyclist struck Wednesday by small SUV seriously injured

A Habersham County driver struck a bicyclist in Cornelia Wednesday afternoon and the Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending in that wreck. The 47-year-old bicyclist, Celso Moraes of Cornelia, suffered suspected serious injuries when his bicycle was struck on its left side by a 2021 Honda CRV about 4:40 p.m. on Old Cleveland Road.
CORNELIA, GA
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC

