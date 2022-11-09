ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

Houston Press

Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election

The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Lesley Briones leads in election for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner

Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lina Hidalgo holds slight early lead in Harris County judge race with Election Day results still to come

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has a 10,068-vote advantage over Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race

Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race

Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Incumbent Adrian Garcia leads by 5 percentage points in Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner race

Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the race for Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia's lead grew to more than 5 percentage points over Republican candidate Jack Morman with all 782 polling centers reporting. Based on unofficial...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

