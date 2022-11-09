Read full article on original website
Humble City Council opts to appoint new member to fill vacancy
Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced they would appoint a new council member in the coming months to replace outgoing Council Member Charles Cunningham until the city’s next election in May. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Humble City Council members at their Nov. 10 meeting announced...
Houston Press
Secretary of State Announces Ballot Rejection Decrease this Election
The Texas Secretary of State's Office released preliminary data Friday that indicated 10,000 ballots were rejected this election. This is a significant improvement from the 24,000 ballots that were rejected during the March primaries. Sam Taylor, a spokesman from the Secretary of State's office said rejection rates trended in the...
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Brazoria County election turnout slightly lower than previous gubernatorial race in 2018
Brazoria County Elections Administrator Susan Cunningham said slightly more people turned out to vote on Election Day in 2022 compared to 2018, but fewer people voted early. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Overall, fewer voters turned out in Brazoria County for this year’s election compared to 2018, but slightly more people voted...
mocomotive.com
UPDATED: Challengers win seats in the Nov. 8 election for The Woodlands Township board of directors
Voters in The Woodlands area headed to the polls on Nov. 8 (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) With all of Montgomery County’s 111 voting precincts reporting and 774 of Harris County’s 782 voting centers reporting, the apparent winners of The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election remain the same as the previous night’s results.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems
HOUSTON – Members of the Harris County Republican Party held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the problems that occurred with the Harris County Elections Administrator on Election Day. The Republican party chairman Cindy Siegel, the party’s Legal Counsel Andy Taylor, and Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt were...
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Update: George maintains narrow lead in Fort Bend County judge race after early voting
George leads the Fort Bend County judge race following early voting. (Adobe Stock) George maintains a narrow lead at 51.25%, or 108,758 votes, in early voting over Nehls' 48.75%, or 103,441 votes. Posted 9:35 p.m. According to unofficial results, incumbent Democrat KP George narrowly leads the election for Fort Bend...
McCoy leads in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race following early voting
Early voting results show McCoy is ahead in the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Dexter L. McCoy leads the election for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner with 55%, or 19,318, of early votes to Republican Ray Aguilar's 45%, or 15,786 votes.
UPDATED: Prestage wins ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Grady Prestage wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Democrat Grady Prestage has won a ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner, according to unofficial results. With all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Prestage...
Update: Prestage maintains lead in Fort Bend County Pct. 2 commissioner race
Following early voting, Grady Prestage leads the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Prestage maintains a lead over Wilson with 60% of votes, at 33,755 votes, compared to 40%, or 22,412 votes, following early voting. Posted 9:25 p.m. According to unofficial results, Democrat Grady Prestage leads the...
Lesley Briones leads in election for Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent, Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
Lina Hidalgo holds slight early lead in Harris County judge race with Election Day results still to come
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has a 10,068-vote advantage over Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
fox26houston.com
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
UPDATED: Briones maintains leads in Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race
Democratic candidate Lesley Briones has a slight advantage over Republican incumbent Jack Cagle in the Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 103 out of 782 Harris County polling centers reporting, Democratic candidate Lesley Briones maintains a slight lead over Republican incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, according to Harris County Nov. 8 election data.
Republican incumbent Dennis Paul takes lead for Texas House District 129 race in early votes
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes by 9,246 votes for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has received 60.54% of the votes, or 26,546 votes. Democratic challenger...
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
Incumbent Adrian Garcia leads by 5 percentage points in Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner race
Democratic incumbent Adrian Garcia leads Republican candidate Jack Morman in the race for Harris County Precinct 2 commissioner. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Democratic incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia's lead grew to more than 5 percentage points over Republican candidate Jack Morman with all 782 polling centers reporting. Based on unofficial...
League City City Council to consider facility needs, condition assessment
After some debate, League City City Council on Nov. 8 decided to postpone a decision on whether to hire a consultant to assess not only the condition of League City facilities but what other facility needs the city has. (Courtesy city of League City) After some debate, League City City...
fox26houston.com
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
