ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
straightarrownews.com

Republican Allan Fung in tight race in Rhode Island

Polls have closed in many states and some interesting House races in Virginia and Rhode Island are neck-and-neck. Allan Fung, the mayor of Cranston, RI, is in a tight race with Democratic contender Seth Magaziner. Polls have closed in more states. Right now we’re very closely following a number of...
VIRGINIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Big wins for Republicans in Florida

Polls have now closed in Ohio and North Carolina, two states with very interesting Senate races and a number of close House races. Florida is an early count state. We can predict that Ron DeSantis will win the governor’s race and Marco Rubio the Senate race. Both are likely to have margins in the high single digits or low double digits. The early vote has been largely counted in Miami-Dade, long a Democrat stronghold in Florida. But it now appears that both DeSantis and Rubio will carry the county, pointing to a significant shift in Hispanic voting patterns toward the Republicans.
FLORIDA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Georgia Rep. Carter confident Republicans will win House, Senate

Georgia is a battleground state in the 2022 midterm elections. Results are coming in for the Senate race between Republican candidate Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock, as well as the gubernatorial race between Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp. Georgia’s First District Congressional candidate and incumbent Rep....
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Three House races in NY, VA and TX that could be bellwethers

Three U.S. House races could be bellwethers for the 2022 midterm elections. What happens in these congressional districts in New York, Virginia and Texas could be a sign for what Americans will see across the country as results roll in. In New York’s 17th Congressional District, the chairman of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Wes Moore elected Maryland’s next governor, a flip for Democrats

Maryland voters have elected a new governor. Democratic candidate Wes Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, flipping the state for Democrats. Moore’s victory was expected in deep blue Maryland, where popular GOP Gov. Larry Hogan was term-limited from running again. Moore is a Rhodes scholar, retired Army captain and combat...
MARYLAND STATE
Michigan Advance

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Michigan Advance.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE
straightarrownews.com

Will Democrats or Republicans win control of the Senate?

On midterm election night, the most important questions include which party will come out with a majority in the House and Senate. Polling indicates neither party is likely to walk away with a big margin in the Senate. Here’s why. The most important races are:. Georgia: Sen. Raphael Warnock*,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy