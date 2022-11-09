ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Early-voting results show Crenshaw leading race for US House District 2

Early-voting results show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democrat challenger Robin Fulford in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Early-voting results from Harris and Montgomery counties show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democratic challenger Robin...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid

LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again

Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

With no incumbent, Republican Morgan Luttrell takes early lead in U.S. House District 8 race

Candidates Morgan Luttrell, Laura Jones and Roy Eriksen are running to replace incumbent Kevin Brady in U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8, early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office show. As of publication, early results are in for three of five counties, excluding Harris and Polk counties.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump

Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
ARIZONA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress

Incumbents in Fort Worth area congressional House races won handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. Of the seven congressional House districts in greater Fort Worth, two races — District 6 and District 25 — featured candidates running unopposed. Only one — District 30, representing south Dallas, southern Dallas County and a sliver of eastern Tarrant County — did not feature an incumbent.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRGV

Former President Bill Clinton visiting Edinburg on Monday

Former President Bill Clinton will be in the Rio Grande Valley the day before Election Day. Clinton is scheduled to appear in the Valley Monday at 3:30 p.m. in Edinburg for a "Get Out the Vote" rally with District 15 Congressional nominee Michelle Vallejo, according to a news release from her office.
EDINBURG, TX
KRIS 6 News

27th Congressional District Candidate Profiles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 27th Congressional District covers a huge part of the Coastal Bend, and with Election Day just around the corner, you have the choice between two candidates to represent you. Corpus Christi, Portland, and Refugio are just a few of the cities that District 27...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Valley Morning Star

Gonzalez claims victory over Flores

HARLINGEN — Under a national spotlight, Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez claimed victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores in a highly contested race for District 34’s congressional seat Tuesday night, sending a message to the Republican Party — “South Texas cannot be bought,” Gonzalez said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

