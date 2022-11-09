Read full article on original website
Early-voting results show Crenshaw leading race for US House District 2
Early-voting results show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democrat challenger Robin Fulford in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Early-voting results from Harris and Montgomery counties show Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw taking an early lead over Democratic challenger Robin...
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman.
KSAT 12
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Here’s What Governor Abbott Said on Fox News During Early Elections
As Texas Governor Greg Abbott looks to win his third re-election in Austin, this op-ed he wrote in Fox News may do it. The governor had a lengthy article published on Fox News on Wednesday, November 3, 2022.
Democrat Beto O'Rourke takes his shot with Texas voters again
Texas' incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott could be facing his closest Democratic challenger ever, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the one-time Democratic star who is risking his second straight election statewide loss in Texas. Early voting ended Friday, with almost 4.8 million Texans voting before Election Day, far fewer than the...
With no incumbent, Republican Morgan Luttrell takes early lead in U.S. House District 8 race
Candidates Morgan Luttrell, Laura Jones and Roy Eriksen are running to replace incumbent Kevin Brady in U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8, early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office show. As of publication, early results are in for three of five counties, excluding Harris and Polk counties.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats’ Senate hopes build via Arizona and Nevada as GOP turns on Trump
Control of the US Senate now hinges on two tight races in Arizona and Nevada, after the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia headed for a runoff. Both Republicans and Democrats need to pick up two of these three remaining Senate seats to take control of the upper chamber, after Democrats flipped a red seat blue in Pennsylvania where John Fetterman sailed to victory over TV doctor Mehmet Oz.Both Arizona and Nevada are still too close to call. In Arizona, incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly is currently leading Republican Blake Masters with more than 20 per...
UPDATE: Garcia projected to win U.S. 29th Congressional District race over Schafranek
With 774 of 782 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia is projected to win the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29 over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek. (Community Impact staff) Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia is projected to win the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29 over Republican...
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
WacoTrib.com
Orr wins new House District 13 seat; Anderson takes comfortable reelection
Itasca Republican Angelia Orr will be the first to represent the newly redrawn District 13 in the state Legislature after besting Marlin Democrat Cedric Davis in a district that includes part of McLennan County. Meanwhile, longtime Texas House Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson easily held off Democratic challenger Erin Shank to...
UPDATE: Republican incumbent Babin wins re-election for 36th Congressional District
Republican incumbent Brian Babin defeats Democrat candidate Jon Haire. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 283 of 283 precincts reporting, U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Woodville, has won re-election to the 36th Congressional District with 233 of 283 precincts reporting. Babin has received 69.56%, or 144,910 votes. Democratic challenger Jon Haire received 30.44%,...
Texas senator proposes $300 million fund for Uvalde victims, families
The legislation calls for giving $7.7 million to every household that lost someone in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24. Gutierrez said he proposed that amount because it took law enforcement 77 minutes to finally breach the classroom and kill the gunman.
In Congress, Fort Worth area incumbents win handily; Dallas sends Crockett to Congress
Incumbents in Fort Worth area congressional House races won handily Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results. Of the seven congressional House districts in greater Fort Worth, two races — District 6 and District 25 — featured candidates running unopposed. Only one — District 30, representing south Dallas, southern Dallas County and a sliver of eastern Tarrant County — did not feature an incumbent.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas Supreme Court, Criminal Appeals Court, and Greater Houston area judicial races on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas Supreme Court, Criminal Appeals Court, and other Greater Houston area judicial races on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests...
Hunt has early lead in new U.S. House District 38 race
The line outside Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray was long on the morning of Nov. 8 and snaked around the polling location's entrance. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Harris County early voting results for the Nov. 8 election show Republican candidate Wesley Hunt holds an early lead of 63.67% in the...
Incumbent Jackson Lee sweeps U.S. House District 18 race
In the 2022 general election race for U.S. House of Representatives District 18, incumbent Sheila Jackson Lee has won against challengers Carmen Maria Montiel, Vince Duncan and Philip S. Kurtz with 774 of 782 Harris County voting centers reporting. (Community Impact Staff) With 774 of 782 Harris County voting centers...
KRGV
Former President Bill Clinton visiting Edinburg on Monday
Former President Bill Clinton will be in the Rio Grande Valley the day before Election Day. Clinton is scheduled to appear in the Valley Monday at 3:30 p.m. in Edinburg for a "Get Out the Vote" rally with District 15 Congressional nominee Michelle Vallejo, according to a news release from her office.
27th Congressional District Candidate Profiles
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 27th Congressional District covers a huge part of the Coastal Bend, and with Election Day just around the corner, you have the choice between two candidates to represent you. Corpus Christi, Portland, and Refugio are just a few of the cities that District 27...
Gonzalez claims victory over Flores
HARLINGEN — Under a national spotlight, Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez claimed victory over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores in a highly contested race for District 34’s congressional seat Tuesday night, sending a message to the Republican Party — “South Texas cannot be bought,” Gonzalez said.
