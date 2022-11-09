Polls have now closed in Ohio and North Carolina, two states with very interesting Senate races and a number of close House races. Florida is an early count state. We can predict that Ron DeSantis will win the governor’s race and Marco Rubio the Senate race. Both are likely to have margins in the high single digits or low double digits. The early vote has been largely counted in Miami-Dade, long a Democrat stronghold in Florida. But it now appears that both DeSantis and Rubio will carry the county, pointing to a significant shift in Hispanic voting patterns toward the Republicans.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO