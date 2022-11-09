Read full article on original website
DeSantis wins Florida governor’s race over Crist
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, won re-election, giving him four more years in the governor’s mansion and a springboard to a possible 2024 presidential run. DeSantis defeated former Gov. and current Rep. Charlie Crist, D, who was seen as a candidate who could win over independent voters because he used to be a Republican.
Big wins for Republicans in Florida
Polls have now closed in Ohio and North Carolina, two states with very interesting Senate races and a number of close House races. Florida is an early count state. We can predict that Ron DeSantis will win the governor’s race and Marco Rubio the Senate race. Both are likely to have margins in the high single digits or low double digits. The early vote has been largely counted in Miami-Dade, long a Democrat stronghold in Florida. But it now appears that both DeSantis and Rubio will carry the county, pointing to a significant shift in Hispanic voting patterns toward the Republicans.
Evers, Whitmer lock up gubernatorial wins; three states waiting
As is the case with the control of Congress following the 2022 midterm elections, the gubernatorial layout for the country had not been finalized as of early Wednesday. The overnight hours did see incumbent Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, Mich., and Tony Evers, Wis., pick up wins over tough Republican challengers.
A better night for Democrats than predicted in Arizona
It’s getting later in the evening. More votes are coming in. It now appears as though the Republican majority in the House will be roughly 20 seats, not the kinds of numbers that many people had projected. We still don’t know what’s going to happen in the Senate.
Shapiro defeats Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor’s race
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, D, will be the state’s next governor after defeating state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf was term-limited and had to step aside after winning his previous election in 2018 by nearly 17 points. Shapiro has a long history in Pennsylvania...
Iowa voters approve Second Amendment ballot measure
Iowa voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that confirms a citizen’s right to bear arms. The measure was approved by the legislature to appear on the ballot this year. The amendment states: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The...
Brian Kemp tops Stacey Abrams to win Georgia governor’s race
The rematch had the same result. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, R, is projected to beat Stacey Abrams, D, for the second consecutive election. Abrams painted Kemp as a politician who doesn’t follow through on his word and who oversaw a decline in Georgia’s economy and quality of life while he was in office. She gave examples including the Atlanta Medical Center closing the week before the election and the state ending a rental assistance program.
Ryun: Dixon win over Whitmer in Michigan would be big ‘upset’
2022 election results are starting to come in as polls have closed in most states in the eastern and central time zones. It’s too early to call the most contested races of the midterms, but Senate Republican candidates closed many polling gaps in recent weeks. “It’s still pretty early...
Republican Allan Fung in tight race in Rhode Island
Polls have closed in many states and some interesting House races in Virginia and Rhode Island are neck-and-neck. Allan Fung, the mayor of Cranston, RI, is in a tight race with Democratic contender Seth Magaziner. Polls have closed in more states. Right now we’re very closely following a number of...
Healey wins Massachusetts governor’s race
Massachusetts voters chose Attorney General Maura Healey, D, to be their next governor. Healey defeated former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, R, to put the governor’s mansion back in the hands of Democrats. Republican Gov. Charles Baker held the seat since 2015 but decided not to run again. The Harvard-educated...
Florida braces as tropical storm Nicole could reach hurricane strength
Tropical storm Nicole is barreling towards Florida’s east coast. Forecasters predict current 70 mile-per-hour winds could reach hurricane strength within hours. Palm Beach County has already been ordered to evacuate. Some schools across Florida have closed. The Florida Department of Education listed more than 40 school districts and dozens of colleges and universities will be shut down until at least Thursday. Residents have started stockpiling food, gas and other supplies as they brace for impact.
Massachusetts voters approve millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters decided to add an extra 4% income tax on individuals making more than $1 million per year. The approved ballot measure will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The ballot measure states the extra revenue will be appropriated by the legislature and used for public education, public colleges and universities, and to repair and maintain roads, bridges and public transportation. The income level will be adjusted annually for inflation.
