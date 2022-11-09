Read full article on original website
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos
Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Dolly Parton Turned Heads in This Dazzling & Form-Fitting Dress for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It’s normal for Dolly Parton to turn heads, but no one can get over the insanely gorgeous (and grungy) dress she rocked over the weekend. On Nov 5, Parton arrived to accept her esteemed honor as one of the newest members to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. But in true Parton fashion, she arrived in style — and in punk-rock fashion at that! See the showstopping photos below: The “Jolene” songstress wowed in this black, form-fitting gown with metal chains connected all over, from head to toe. Along with the draped chains, the curve-hugging...
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
The Daily South
Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
Dolly Parton hasn’t just accepted her new status as a rock star – she has embraced it. Despite her initial reluctance, the country legend leaned into the genre during her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. In her acceptance speech, Parton celebrated...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Watch Aerosmith's Steven Tyler perform with Eminem at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Steven Tyler joined Eminem and Ed Sheeran on stage to sing Sing For The Moment, a song which contains a sample of Aerosmith's Dream On. At the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony this weekend (November 5), a number of rock and metal's finest musicians graced the stage to celebrate the prestigious event.
SheKnows
Janet Jackson, Pink, & More Stars Who Wore Daring Looks to This Year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
When a Hall of Fame is involved, you know something incredible is about to happen. Earlier this year, news broke that the legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame welcomed numerous inductees like Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, and Pat Benatar for their contributions to the music scene. And for the occasion, everyone came in their most daring (and leather-clad) looks for the red carpet event!
"Everybody's welcome": watch Rob Halford's stirring, inclusive speech at Judas Priest's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction
"We call ourselves the heavy metal community which is all-inclusive, no matter what your sexual identity is, what you look like, the colour of your skin"
EW.com
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The English musician, 61, did not attend the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Lead singer Simon Le Bon told the stunned audience that Taylor's absence was due to a setback in his health, and read a letter (which has since been shared on the band's website) the guitarist drafted to commemorate the band's big night.
A.V. Club
The best album by every artist in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2022
Here’s the open secret about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: often, the inductees are honored for an incandescent moment of brilliance, not for full, rich careers. Sure, plenty of Rock Hall inductees had lengthy, interesting careers that continued to evolve after their inductions, but there are just as many acts who are celebrated for the fleeting moments where they seemed invincible, as 2022 inductee Pat Benatar once sang.
Duran Duran 20 best songs ranked for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [PHOTOS]
I was 13 years old in 1984, and MTV was less than two years old. My friends and I were captivated by “music TV,” and never more so than when British band Duran Duran, which was composed of five good-looking men, captivated Americans with their exotic videos. “New Moon on Monday” was the first song that garnered my attention, and I joined millions of other screaming girls across the globe to become a “Durannie.” And now after a lengthy, undeserved wait, the band enjoys induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England, by guitarist...
Gwen Stefani Clashes Patterns in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022
Gwen Stefani was ready to rock at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the “Voice” judge wore an asymmetric multicolored dress by Junya Watanabe. In collaboration with Versace, the mixed-media piece featured a knotted front silhouette in paneled leopard print, red plaid and pink leopard faux fur, topped with a graphic Sex Pistols T-shirt base overlaid with a bleached denim vest. Stefani accented her punk attire with black fishnet tights and a gold chain link necklace, finished with layered rings, bracelets and a leopard-patterned crystal clutch by...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl join Lionel Richie and assume solo duties for a blinding performance of Easy at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Foo Fighter delivered the track's solo from the 'board of his Gibson Trini Lopez model, and was later egged on by Richie for more action during the finale. On Saturday (November 5), the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, playing host to an evening of long-awaited reunions, surprising team-ups and all-round stellar six-string action.
Sylvia Robinson, Incoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Was a Hit Artist Before Becoming an Influential Hip-Hop Mogul
Sylvia Robinson (1935-2011) has deservedly been called “the mother of hip-hop” for her efforts in co-founding and running Sugar Hill Records. But even as impressive an honorific as that can’t begin to encapsulate a wide-ranging career that predated the dawn of rap and unfolded over a remarkable half-century in music. Like her fellow 2022 Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees, Grubman and Iovine, Robinson created a world in which musicmakers could come to the fore and thrive. Not only did she co-found one of the first hip-hop labels, Sugar Hill Records, and serve as its CEO, but she was one of the architects...
Andy Taylor misses Duran Duran's Rock Hall induction due to cancer battle
Longtime Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor missed his band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday because he is battling cancer.
Dolly Parton is making a rock album in honor of her Rock Hall of Fame induction
It may have taken some convincing, but Dolly Parton is ready to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In fact, she's going all in. The country music legend says she's going to make "a rock and roll album," inspired by her induction into the Rock Hall's 2022 class, which takes place Saturday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Clayton News Daily
Carrie Underwood Is a Modern-Day Cinderella in New CMA Awards Red Carpet Pics
Carrie Underwood appeared to be straight out of a fairytale on Wednesday night while hitting the red carpet for the 56th Annual Country Music Awards. The country hitmaker attended the prestigious award show on Wednesday, Nov. 9, accompanied by her husband Mike Fisher, who was the perfect Prince Charming to her Cinderella for the night.
Watch Judas Priest Reunite With K.K. Downing Live at 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
It has FINALLY happened! Judas Priest have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and they did it in spectacular fashion by playing a medley of songs within their allotted time after being saluted with the Musical Excellence honor. And, after a bit of a divide after his departure from the band over a decade ago, guitarist K.K. Downing was once again playing alongside his one-time bandmates.
