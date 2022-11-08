Read full article on original website
Related
Why AP called North Carolina Senate race for Ted Budd
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDD. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
Republicans take control of North Carolina Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republicans running for seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court beat their Democratic opponents Tuesday, flipping the partisan makeup of the high court in Republicans’ favor for the first time since 2016. Republicans now hold a 5-2 majority on the panel. Republican Trey Allen,...
Editorial: Can justice in N.C. still be independent? It must!
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Will North Carolina’s newly constituted State Supreme Court back some acts by the General Assembly just because legislative leaders say so?. To hear state House Speaker Tim Moore and state Senate leader Phil Berger’s reaction to the election of two...
cbs17
One of first to enter Capitol on Jan. 6, NC defendant seeks leniency, blames Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — A defendant from the Piedmont Triad who prosecutors say was one of the first to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is asking the court for leniency in sentencing him in part because he was misled by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election.
Comments / 0