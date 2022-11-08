ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley

In a “so-called sleepy race,” voters sent a clear message to Washington, D.C., Ted Budd said in a victory speech just before midnight in Winston-Salem. Budd, 51, a Republican from Advance in Davie County, became North Carolina’s next U.S. senator after winning a race against former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, 56, a Democrat from Wake County. He’ll replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Republicans take control of North Carolina Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republicans running for seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court beat their Democratic opponents Tuesday, flipping the partisan makeup of the high court in Republicans’ favor for the first time since 2016. Republicans now hold a 5-2 majority on the panel. Republican Trey Allen,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

