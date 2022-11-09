Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Washington Examiner
Biden to extend COVID-19 health emergency into April 2023: Report
The Biden administration is set to extend the COVID-19 public health emergency through at least next April. The public health emergency, which was set to expire on Jan. 11, will remain in place through the first quarter of 2022 to allow the government more time to offload responsibility for COVID-19 vaccines, tests, antiviral treatment, and other COVID-19 pharmaceuticals to the private sector — all have been provided free by the government during the health emergency, a Biden administration official told Reuters.
Washington Examiner
Voters show they want sanity and don't want Trump
Republican hopes of a smashing victory in the midterm elections have fallen in ruins. This was no repudiation of the governing Democrats or its leader, even if, as seems likely, Speaker Nancy Pelosi's grip will be pried off the House of Representatives. The precise makeup of the House remains unsettled...
Washington Examiner
Democrats are stuck with Biden now
Before yesterday’s weak showing by the Republican Party, the knives were out for President Joe Biden. CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post all fact-checked Biden for the first time in months. Saturday Night Live’s cold open made fun of Biden’s age and mental abilities. Politico ran a story on Election Day describing rising doubts about Biden’s ability to win in 2024.
Washington Examiner
Biden's lesson from the election is that he's doing a great job
It appears that President Joe Biden and his party are about to lose control of the House. Democrats did not suffer the political beating that everyone had expected. Biden's resultant attitude seems to be that he successfully fooled everyone with those grim lectures about democracy being on the ballot. As a consequence, he has announced that he will change "nothing" he has been doing.
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Maricopa drop puts Kari Lake further behind in Arizona
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
Washington Examiner
Chip Roy criticizes McCarthy and McConnell, urges GOP to take page out of DeSantis playbook
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) took shots at Republican leadership in Congress on Friday and urged the party to model itself after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's "unapologetic" approach to governance. Roy, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, faulted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
Washington Examiner
Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat
It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
Washington Examiner
Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan
Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
Washington Examiner
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Student loan borrowers are waiting to see what happens next after a federal judge struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday. The White House says more than half of the 26 million applications received, so far, have been approved for relief of up to $20,000. However, the program’s […]
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly has beaten venture capitalist Blake Masters for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat, putting the GOP's attempt to capture a Senate majority on more tenuous ground. All eyes in Arizona will now turn to gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who insists she's "100% confident" she will defeat Democrat...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Steven Horsford emerges victorious in race for Nevada's 4th Congressional District
Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) managed to survive a dogfight election race against insurance agency owner Republican Sam Peters, keeping the battleground seat in Democratic control. "As I embark on another term serving the people of this great district in the U.S. House of Representatives, I remain committed to protecting fundamental...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin swats Trump: 'That’s not the way I roll'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin held fire in his response to former President Donald Trump's outburst against him on Truth Social. Underscoring his busy schedule, Youngkin mirrored the playbook of many Republicans often caught in Trump's ire, saying he didn't see the former president's fiery post and emphasizing his focus on bringing people together.
Washington Examiner
Trump says he 'sent in the FBI' to save Ron DeSantis from election fraud in 2018
Former President Donald Trump claimed in a lengthy and unsubstantiated tirade Thursday night that while president, he "sent in the FBI" to save Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from election fraud. Trump claimed that the governor, who was just reelected on Election Day, was losing thousands of votes a day before...
Washington Examiner
Democratic lawmakers float striking deal with McCarthy for speaker's vote
With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) facing a more turbulent road to the speakership after Republicans’ lackluster gains on election night, some Democrats argue that attempting to strike a deal with the California Republican in exchange for speaker votes on the floor could be beneficial as other Democrats float attempting to nominate an alternative GOP choice like outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to serve in the role.
Washington Examiner
Elise Stefanik endorses Trump ahead of expected presidential run announcement
House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) endorsed former President Donald Trump ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement. In a statement to the New York Times, Stefanik said she was “proud” to endorse Trump for president in 2024, even though he hasn’t announced yet. The endorsement from the third highest-ranking Republican is sure to serve as a much-needed boost to the former president, who has faced some pushback from within his party after the GOP’s weaker-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Marco Rubio demands GOP Senate leadership vote be postponed after midterm failures
Coming off the heels of a lackluster GOP midterm performance, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) urged Republicans to postpone next week's Senate leadership vote. Rubio, who cruised to victory in his Florida Senate reelection bid, cautioned that the party needs to reassess its leadership in the upper chamber to ensure its top brass is being a champion for working-class Americans.
