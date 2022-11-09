ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Capitol Times

Forced schooling burdens beauty professionals

Chefs study cooking. Pilots receive flight instruction. But Arizona beauty professionals get a different experience when they specialize in eyelash extensions, the synthetic fibers that technicians meticulously glue to individual natural lashes. Before students can focus on the occupation, they must waste hundreds of hours and pay thousands of dollars...
