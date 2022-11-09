Read full article on original website
Arizona Capitol Times
Forced schooling burdens beauty professionals
Chefs study cooking. Pilots receive flight instruction. But Arizona beauty professionals get a different experience when they specialize in eyelash extensions, the synthetic fibers that technicians meticulously glue to individual natural lashes. Before students can focus on the occupation, they must waste hundreds of hours and pay thousands of dollars...
Hurricane Nicole Makes History With Late-Season Strike of Florida Panhandle
Floridians were slammed with another historic hurricane on Thursday a month after clean-up and recovery efforts began following Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Nicole began as a tropical storm closer to the Bahamas. However, it struck Florida’s east coast as the first major storm to do so in November since the early 20th century.
