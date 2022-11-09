ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Bet On It: Kansas State at Baylor

Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Following...
WACO, TX
College Football News

Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview

Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
WACO, TX
WSPA 7News

Panthers down Falcons Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

