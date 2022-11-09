Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth City Rejects Proposed Police Advisory BoardLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
Longhorns Make Jump in Big 12 Power Rankings
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 10 of the college football season.
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU: Who the experts are predicting to win
No. 4 TCU will travel to Austin to face No. 18 Texas in Week 11. The matchup has massive Big 12 title race implications, as the Longhorns desperately need a win to control their own destiny. On the flip side, the Horned Frogs are hoping to stay in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Bet On It: Kansas State at Baylor
Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Following...
College Football News
Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview
Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
Oklahoma State football still has reasonable path to Big 12 Championship Game
STILLWATER, Okla. — Believe it or not, Oklahoma State football still has a chance at making it back to the Big 12 Championship Game at the end of this season. Yes, that is right. Even after losing three of their past four games, there is hope for the Cowboys to salvage what has quickly turned into a disappointing campaign.
College Football Odds: TCU vs. Texas prediction, odds and pick – 11/12/2022
The #4 TCU Horned Frogs visit the #18 Texas Longhorns in a primetime Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our College Football odds series with a TCU-Texas prediction and pick. TCU is undefeated at 9-0 and seemingly controls its own destiny in making...
247Sports
TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson talks upcoming game against Texas
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has played quite a bit of football in his time for the Frogs. A staple in the Frogs' defense, the senior cornerback is a leader of the defense and regarded as one of the top corners in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson has been one of the...
Panthers vs Falcons Postgame Interviews
Panthers players spoke about the win over Atlanta.
Oklahoma State left out of College Football Playoff rankings for first time since 2018
STILLWATER, Okla. — After back-to-back losses, Oklahoma State was not included in the latest College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season, which were released Tuesday evening. The Pokes were previously No. 18 in the initial set of rankings from last week. This is the first time Oklahoma State is not included in the CFP rankings since 2018.
Texas vs TCU: Six Pack of College Gameday Stats
On Saturday the ESPN crews will be broadcasting College Gameday live from Austin, Texas. The featured game on this particular Saturday has huge implications for both teams involved. The TCU Horned Frogs come into the game at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings. They...
Should Baylor 'Black Out' McLane Stadium vs. Kansas State?
Baylor athletic department has not officially sanctioned a blackout football game since Art Briles was fired in 2016.
Panthers down Falcons Thursday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field […]
Comments / 0