Fact check: Pennsylvania mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day

The claim: Pennsylvania judge ruled on Election Day that mail-in ballots count if received by Nov. 14

Some social media users are claiming a Pennsylvania judge made a ruling on Election Day to allow mail-in ballots to be counted even if they’re received up to six days after Election Day.

"This just in: Pennsylvania Judge allows ballots to count that are received up until November 14th. This is unconstitutional," reads a screenshot of a tweet in a Nov. 8 Instagram post liked more than 1,000 times.

The original tweet has since been deleted but had already been retweeted hundreds of times.

The claim is incorrect. In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Election officials said there was no judge ruling to extend the deadline for mail-in votes.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment. The Twitter user who posted the original claims said in a follow-up tweet he deleted it "because it wasn't worded perfectly."

No ruling has extended Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot deadline

Ellen Lyon, a Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson, said the claim wasn't true, describing it as "disinformation" in an email to USA TODAY.

Adam Bonin, a prominent Philadelphia-based election lawyer, said he wasn't aware of any recent court order that would allow mail-in ballots received after the state's deadline to be counted.

"And I would have heard," he said.

The Department of State website says the deadline for standard mail-in ballots is Election Day.

"November 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. – VOTED BALLOTS must be RECEIVED by your county election office – postmarks are not enough," the site says.

Bonin, though, noted that absentee ballots from Pennsylvania military and overseas absentee voters have until 5 p.m. Nov. 15 to arrive.

While there hasn't been a ruling from a judge extending the state's mail-in ballot deadline, Pennsylvania officials have recently made several significant election-related decisions.

The state's highest court last week ordered election officials to not count any absentee or mail-in ballots with undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes. In a follow-up ruling, the court defined "incorrectly dated outer envelopes" as any mail-in ballot with dates outside the range of Sept. 19 to Nov. 8 and any absentee ballot with dates outside the range of Aug. 30 to Nov. 8.

The ruling had some Pennsylvania residents scrambling to cast replacement ballots in order to get their votes counted, The Washington Post reported.

The Philadelphia City Commissioners, meanwhile, voted to reinstate a process known as "poll book reconciliation," which is meant to eliminate the duplication of in-person votes and votes already cast by mail-in or absentee ballot, according to The New York Times.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a Pennsylvania judge ruled on Election Day that mail-in ballots count if received by Nov. 14. Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Ballots from Pennsylvania military and overseas absentee voters must be received no later than seven days after Election Day by 5 p.m. A Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson called the claim "disinformation."

