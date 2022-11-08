ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fact check: Pennsylvania mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day

By Chris Mueller and Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH3U5_0j3nOw0n00

The claim: Pennsylvania judge ruled on Election Day that mail-in ballots count if received by Nov. 14

Some social media users are claiming a Pennsylvania judge made a ruling on Election Day to allow mail-in ballots to be counted even if they’re received up to six days after Election Day.

"This just in: Pennsylvania Judge allows ballots to count that are received up until November 14th. This is unconstitutional," reads a screenshot of a tweet in a Nov. 8 Instagram post liked more than 1,000 times.

The original tweet has since been deleted but had already been retweeted hundreds of times.

The claim is incorrect. In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Election officials said there was no judge ruling to extend the deadline for mail-in votes.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment. The Twitter user who posted the original claims said in a follow-up tweet he deleted it "because it wasn't worded perfectly."

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

No ruling has extended Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot deadline

Ellen Lyon, a Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson, said the claim wasn't true, describing it as "disinformation" in an email to USA TODAY.

Adam Bonin, a prominent Philadelphia-based election lawyer, said he wasn't aware of any recent court order that would allow mail-in ballots received after the state's deadline to be counted.

"And I would have heard," he said.

The Department of State website says the deadline for standard mail-in ballots is Election Day.

"November 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. – VOTED BALLOTS must be RECEIVED by your county election office – postmarks are not enough," the site says.

Bonin, though, noted that absentee ballots from Pennsylvania military and overseas absentee voters have until 5 p.m. Nov. 15 to arrive.

Fact check:Misleading claim that Pennsylvania sent ballots to 255,000 unverified voters

While there hasn't been a ruling from a judge extending the state's mail-in ballot deadline, Pennsylvania officials have recently made several significant election-related decisions.

The state's highest court last week ordered election officials to not count any absentee or mail-in ballots with undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes. In a follow-up ruling, the court defined "incorrectly dated outer envelopes" as any mail-in ballot with dates outside the range of Sept. 19 to Nov. 8 and any absentee ballot with dates outside the range of Aug. 30 to Nov. 8.

The ruling had some Pennsylvania residents scrambling to cast replacement ballots in order to get their votes counted, The Washington Post reported.

The Philadelphia City Commissioners, meanwhile, voted to reinstate a process known as "poll book reconciliation," which is meant to eliminate the duplication of in-person votes and votes already cast by mail-in or absentee ballot, according to The New York Times.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a Pennsylvania judge ruled on Election Day that mail-in ballots count if received by Nov. 14. Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Ballots from Pennsylvania military and overseas absentee voters must be received no later than seven days after Election Day by 5 p.m. A Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson called the claim "disinformation."

Our fact-check sources:

  • Ellen Lyon, Nov. 8, Email exchange with USA TODAY
  • Adam Bonin, Nov. 8, Email exchange with USA TODAY
  • Pennsylvania Department of State, accessed Nov. 8, Voting by mail-in or absentee ballot is safe, secure, and easy
  • Pennsylvania Department of State, accessed Nov. 8, Information for Military and Overseas Voters
  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Nov. 1, Order
  • Politico, Nov. 1, Pennsylvania court orders election officials to not count ‘undated’ ballots
  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Nov. 5, Supplemental order
  • The Washington Post, Nov. 7, Pennsylvania voters scramble to cast new ballots after GOP lawsuit
  • The New York Times, Nov. 8, Philadelphia says it will delay counting thousands of paper ballots

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

Comments / 2

Related
Newsweek

Pennsylvania Man Says Meeting Dr. Oz Swayed Him From Voting for Him

A local recovery counselor in Kensington, Pennsylvania, said spending an hour with GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put him off voting for him in the November midterms. Justyn Payton, who was present at a local event Oz held in Johnstown, in southwest Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, where he addressed the opioid crisis in the country and in the state, told ABC's senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce that Oz's plans to address the spread of opioids convinced him not to vote for the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dr. Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania Senate Race

Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday called John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to the Democrat’s communications director. “This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Joe Calvello tweeted Wednesday morning. The concession call came after the race was called for Fetterman, the incumbent Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who addressed his supporters in Pittsburgh at around 1:17 a.m. “I’m not really sure really what to say right now. Oh my goodness,” Fetterman said at the podium. “I’m so humbled. Thank you so much. Really. Thank you.” His victory came as a welcome relief to Democrats as control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede.— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'

The South Carolina senator didn't, however, remark on what could prove an elephant in the room in the coming days and weeks: how the endorsement of former President Trump may have impacted some GOP candidates "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure." That's how Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham summed up Tuesday's midterm elections as ballots continued to be counted across the country. Graham, speaking on NBC News, made the remarks as several races that Republicans had hoped they could win went for Democratic candidates instead. "A wave would...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Every voter is questioned by deputies at these drop boxes

When voters go to ballot drop boxes in Berks County, Pennsylvania, they're greeted by sheriff's deputies who question them. It's a new policy by the county that has civil rights organizations concerned -- but it's just one example of law enforcement becoming involved in elections across the country, in the name of "voter integrity." CNN'S Drew Griffin reports.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

672K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy