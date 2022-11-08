Shakira, Gerard Piqué reach custody agreement for two sons, aim to give them 'utmost security'

For Shakira and ex-partner Gerard Piqué, family comes first.

Following the couple’s split in June, the Colombian pop star and Spanish soccer star revealed they’ve reached a custody agreement for their children. The couple shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

“We have signed a custody agreement,” said the couple in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday. “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment. We appreciate that their privacy will be respected.”

As of publication, the couple has not made the details of the custody agreement public.

Shakira, 45, met Piqué, a 35-year-old retired footballer who played for FC Barcelona, while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” According to People, the couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011.

Shakira revealed she was pregnant with their first child in 2012. The “Monotonía” singer and Piqué were together for 11 years before announcing their separation earlier this year.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” said the couple in a statement in June. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Throughout their years together, the couple chose not to get married but appeared to be happy as longtime partners.

"To tell you the truth, marriage scares … me. I don't want (Piqué) to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend," Shakira told "60 Minutes" in 2020 ahead of performing at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. "His lover, his girlfriend. It's like a little forbidden fruit, you know?"

