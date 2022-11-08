ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Shakira, Gerard Piqué reach custody agreement for two sons, aim to give them 'utmost security'

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQOQj_0j3nOv8400

For Shakira and ex-partner Gerard Piqué, family comes first.

Following the couple’s split in June, the Colombian pop star and Spanish soccer star revealed they’ve reached a custody agreement for their children. The couple shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

“We have signed a custody agreement,” said the couple in a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday. “Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment. We appreciate that their privacy will be respected.”

As of publication, the couple has not made the details of the custody agreement public.

Shakira and longtime partnerGerard Piqué confirm separation after 11 years together

Shakira to stand trial in Spain:Everything to know about the tax fraud case

Shakira, 45, met Piqué, a 35-year-old retired footballer who played for FC Barcelona, while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).” According to People, the couple first confirmed their relationship in March 2011.

Shakira revealed she was pregnant with their first child in 2012. The “Monotonía” singer and Piqué were together for 11 years before announcing their separation earlier this year.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” said the couple in a statement in June. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Throughout their years together, the couple chose not to get married but appeared to be happy as longtime partners.

"To tell you the truth, marriage scares … me. I don't want (Piqué) to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend," Shakira told "60 Minutes" in 2020 ahead of performing at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. "His lover, his girlfriend. It's like a little forbidden fruit, you know?"

Barcelona defender Gerard Piquéannounces retirement

Spanish prosecutors seek 8-year jail sentence for singer Shakira in tax fraud case

Contributing: Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla Had Eggs Thrown at Them by Protester During Latest Royal Outing

A man was held by police after he threw eggs at the royal couple in York King Charles III showed his unflappable side when eggs were thrown at him and his wife Queen Camilla on Wednesday.   The King, 73, appeared unfazed as several eggs came within a few inches of the couple while they were on a walkabout in York. The couple was at the Micklegate Bar, a historic gateway in the northern English city where the monarch traditionally enters, when the eggs were thrown. A protester — who reportedly called out,...
HOLAUSA

Shakira’s mom says Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital

Shakira’s mom, Nidia Ripoll, confirms that Gerard Piqué visited William Mebarak at the hospital. Despite the rocky separation between the Colombian singer and the soccer player, Gerard is still up to date regarding his former in-laws. Piqué visited the 91-year-old author at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. “Of...
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Us Weekly

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Narrowly Avoid Being Egged by Protester in U.K.

Royal scramble. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla weren’t met with a warm welcome from one bystander during a visit to northern England. The monarch, 73, and his wife, 75, were in York on Wednesday, November 9, when a protester disrupted the couple’s walkabout. According to social media footage shared by reporters, the onlooker appeared to throw several eggs at Charles, narrowly missing as he booed the king. Camilla stood slightly behind her husband, also avoiding the eggs.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

672K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy