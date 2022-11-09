Read full article on original website
Is Florida still a swing state?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Is Florida still a swing state? That's the question on the minds of many after some argue Tuesday night's election results prove that the historically purple Sunshine State is now red. Republicans hoped to see a red wave nationwide Tuesday night. That didn't happen in other parts...
LIST: Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Our country is honoring our military veterans on Friday and the sacrifices they've made for our freedom. Many ceremonies and parades are planned across Northwest Florida for Veterans Day. EVENTS:. Escambia County. Veterans Day Ceremony - Will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola at 9...
Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida
Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
