ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ricentral.com

WWTC incumbents among winners in Tuesday's election

WEST WARWICK — David Gosselin Jr., Maribeth Williamson and Jason Messier will each serve another four-year term on the West Warwick Town Council, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s general election. In Ward 1, which saw Williamson, a Democrat, competing against Independent candidate Angelo Padula Jr. to hold...
WEST WARWICK, RI
newportthisweek.com

Khamsyvoravong Tops Newport At-Large Council Race

Challenger Xaykham Khamsyvoravong was the top votegetter on Nov. 8 in the race for Newport City Council At-Large, garnering just under 25 percent of the vote, with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano finishing about 1,500 votes behind in second place. “I ran this campaign with a very simple concept, which was get...
NEWPORT, RI
nrinow.news

Houle leads with voters, winning seat on Burrillville Town Council

BURRILLVILLE – A former restaurant owner with experience serving on a village fire district has secured a seat on the Burrillville Town Council, coming in first among five contenders for four open spots. David Houle was the top vote-getter in the unofficial tally Tuesday night, securing 3,483 votes –...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Mayor-elect Joe Polisena Jr.

The mayor doesn’t like to cry in front of a crowd. Joseph M. Polisena is more likely to drop F-bombs than drip tears on the lectern. Tuesday evening, General Election night, was different. This election was personal; it was blood; it was family. As soon as the polls closed,...
JOHNSTON, RI
independentri.com

South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Out With the Old Rogers

The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING

Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy