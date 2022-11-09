Read full article on original website
ricentral.com
WWTC incumbents among winners in Tuesday's election
WEST WARWICK — David Gosselin Jr., Maribeth Williamson and Jason Messier will each serve another four-year term on the West Warwick Town Council, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s general election. In Ward 1, which saw Williamson, a Democrat, competing against Independent candidate Angelo Padula Jr. to hold...
ricentral.com
The results are in: Pascua wins Dist. 1 council seat; Coventry voters OK changes to charter
COVENTRY — From electing Jonathan Pascua to the town council, to approving nearly every charter change proposed to them, voters in Coventry let their voices be heard during the election Tuesday. With 57.6 percent of the vote, Pascua — who received 1,773 votes to his opponent’s 1,280, according to...
newportthisweek.com
Khamsyvoravong Tops Newport At-Large Council Race
Challenger Xaykham Khamsyvoravong was the top votegetter on Nov. 8 in the race for Newport City Council At-Large, garnering just under 25 percent of the vote, with Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano finishing about 1,500 votes behind in second place. “I ran this campaign with a very simple concept, which was get...
independentri.com
Election 2022: No changes in South Kingstown as Democrats sweep Council race, School Committee incumbents top field
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Democrats made a clean sweep of South Kingstown’s town council for the second time in two years on Tuesday, following a statewide trend that saw the party keep seats that threatened to go to the GOP as part of a “red wave” that ultimately fizzled.
nrinow.news
Houle leads with voters, winning seat on Burrillville Town Council
BURRILLVILLE – A former restaurant owner with experience serving on a village fire district has secured a seat on the Burrillville Town Council, coming in first among five contenders for four open spots. David Houle was the top vote-getter in the unofficial tally Tuesday night, securing 3,483 votes –...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
independentri.com
Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
Woonsocket reelects mayor ousted by city council
Just weeks after the Woonsocket City Council ousted her from office, voters chose to re-elect former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Mayor-elect Joe Polisena Jr.
The mayor doesn’t like to cry in front of a crowd. Joseph M. Polisena is more likely to drop F-bombs than drip tears on the lectern. Tuesday evening, General Election night, was different. This election was personal; it was blood; it was family. As soon as the polls closed,...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Turnto10.com
Lisa Baldelli-Hunt re-elected Woonsocket mayor after city council ousted her from office
(WJAR) — Woonsocket’s ousted mayor will soon be back in office. Lisa Baldelli-Hunt ran unopposed on Tuesday and got 76.2% of the vote, according to data from the Secretary of State. Just over a month ago, the Woonsocket City Council voted to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office. City councilwoman...
nrinow.news
Republicans file finance complaint against Jones; Candidate says records prove he had no violation
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party has filed a complaint with the state Board of Elections alleging that Paul Jones failed to properly account for expenses in his recent campaign finance reports. But Jones, a North Smithfield resident who challenged Rep. Brian Newberry for...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
Democrat Paul Heroux declares victory over longtime Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in Bristol County
“I think that with Hodgson having been there for 25 years, with the constant controversies, people are just ready for change.”. Democrat Paul Heroux declared victory early Wednesday morning in the race for Bristol County Sheriff against longtime incumbent Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. Hodgson, a fervent supporter of former President Donald...
independentri.com
South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
newportthisweek.com
Out With the Old Rogers
The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
warwickonline.com
NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING
Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
Union approves pay raises in move to attract more RIPTA bus drivers
The union spokesperson said the previous pay made it hard to recruit new bus drivers.
