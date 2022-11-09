ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Here are the results in the Richland County school board races

By Alexa Jurado
The State
The State
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGik5_0j3nOI9500

Richland County voters elected a new at-large school board member in Richland District One and ousted an incumbent in neighboring Richland 2.

Only one contested race was on the ballot for Richland 1 as candidates in two single-member districts were unopposed. Those two were Aaron Bishop is district one and Robert Lominack in district 3. Lominack currently represents the at-large seat open in Tuesday’s election but decided to seek election this year in district 3.

In Richland 2, voters were choosing four board members from 12 candidates.

Both boards have seven members.

Richland 1

Former educator Barbara F. Weston won the at-large seat with 52.17% of the vote.

Candidates Hamilton Jacobs and Richard E. Moore received 25.16% and 21.85% of the vote, respectively.

Richland District 1 serves the western and southern parts of the county from St. Andrews to Lower Richland. It includes A.C. Flora, Columbia, Dreher, Eau Claire, Keenan, Lower Richland and C.A. Johnson high schools.

Among the challenges facing Richland 1 is the recent indictment of former procurement manager Travis Braddy on embezzlement and misconduct in office charges. He is accused of misusing $23,170.41 in public money to make personal purchases.

The state attorney general’s office alleges that Braddy had $9,388 paid to a “sham company” controlled by someone close to him, booked himself rooms at a Hilton Garden Inn using P-cards and disguised $3,358 in hotel charges as personal protective equipment purchased for the district. He’s also accused of disguising a 2020 GMC Yukon rental as a truck used by the district to deliver personal protective equipment. The district was billed over $10,000 for this car.

Richland 2

The four Richland 2 seats will be filled by board newcomers Angela Nash with 14.06% of the vote, Tamika Shuler Washington (13.32%), Niki Porter (10.35%) and Joe Trapp (9.78%).

Incumbent Teresa Holmes narrowly lost her position with 9.39% of the vote. Holmes lost out on the fourth seat by just more than 500 votes, with Trapp receiving 12,504 votes and Holmes 11,998.

Other candidates were James Mobley (6.02%), McGee Moody (7.3%), Darrel President Sr. (6.48%), Eric Rovelli (3.11%), Larry Smalls (8.29%), Terrance Staley (4.04%) and Maryann Wright (7.57%).

Richland District 2 serves the northeastern parts of the county, from Blythewood to Fort Jackson. It includes Blythewood, Richland Northeast, Ridge View, Spring Valley and Westwood high schools.

The new Richland 2 board will have to deal with a scathing report released last week from the South Carolina inspector general’s office. The report, which came at the request of Gov. Henry McMaster after parents complained, determined the board has been detrimental to the district’s operations. It found that only 14% of board agenda items related to academic concerns.

“Each Board member contributed to its dysfunction and ineffectiveness through petty disagreements and personal attacks of other Board members,” the report said.

The report noted the district’s lack of a procurement card policy and lack of an internal auditor. It also found diversion of district funds to its nonprofit foundation, which may have resulted in the foundation’s misrepresentation of finances when applying for federal COVID aid.

Comments / 1

Related
abccolumbia.com

Lower Richland HS employee arrested

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crash knocks truck into Darlington County school bus headed to North Hartsville Elementary; no students hurt

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus headed to North Hartsville Elementary was involved in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, but two students and the driver on the bus were not hurt, a Darlington County schools spokesperson said. The drivers of two other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the hospital after […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County Council one step closer to approving $2.7 million loan for sewer improvement

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Council has passed the second reading of a $2.7 million loan for phase 2 of the Southern Loop Project. "It's a sewer infrastructure project, it allows us to increase our footprint, if you will, for Kershaw County sewer down into the southern portion of the county," Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar said. "We're experiencing most of our growth down there. We already have the infrastructure in place, these are just improvements in terms of flow characteristics, flow capabilities. In some area's the flow has been reversed, gravity systems have been replaced with force main systems. It's gonna allow us to better serve down there."
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Richland One employee fired after fight with student, arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lower Richland High School employee was fired after an altercation with a student Tuesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Shermanda Thompson was charged with assault and battery 3rd degree after a verbal argument led to her grabbing a student at Lower Richland High School.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
11K+
Followers
497
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy