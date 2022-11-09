ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

ngxchange.org

Special request from the New Gloucester Food Pantry

The New Gloucester Food Pantry serves an important mission in our community: providing food to our neighbors who may otherwise go hungry. We are fortunate to have our freezer full and most of our shelves well-stocked thanks to generous community donations and the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn. However, we have several missing items and are asking the community to help fill those voids. Emily, at the New Gloucester library has graciously agreed to be the drop-off location.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
92 Moose

Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location

Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
AUGUSTA, ME
ngxchange.org

Emergency fuel assistance: Neighbors helping neighbors

With fuel prices up at the start of the winter season, many of our friends and neighbors may need help keeping their homes warm. According to Interim Pastor Kelli Whitman, the First Congregational Church’s Emergency Fuel Assistance Fund is available to any New Gloucester household. Residents may request fuel support, once per year per address, by calling Rev. Whitman in the church office at 926-3260. She also encourages people to apply to the LIHEAP program. (More information available at www.mainehousing.org/programs-services/energy/liheap).
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin

Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
ngxchange.org

Local election results

3,169 New Gloucester voters have weighed in on the Charter, and races for Governor, State Senate and House, and US Congressional District 1. Here are the numbers. We’ll post final results for State House and Senate districts tomorrow.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
wabi.tv

Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand

Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
PORTLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

Melissa D. Pulsifer, 71

YARMOUTH – Melissa D. Pulsifer, 71, a resident of New Gloucester, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Brentwood Center in Yarmouth, Maine. She was born on July 25, 1951, in Panama Canal Zone, the daughter of John C. and Bernice (Cook) Duerr. She was a graduate of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and went on to Graduate from Mary Washington College in Virginia. In 1973 she married Stephen L. Pulsifer in Virginia. After they were married, they moved to Maine, his family home. Melissa taught Pre-k to 12th grade in Maine, Vermont, and Virginia during her teaching career. She taught middle school in Virginia before retiring to Maine.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WMTW

Androscoggin County election results: November 2022

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County

CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
CORNISH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME

