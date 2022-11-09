Read full article on original website
WPFO
Fight over public's use of discontinued road in Whitefield leads to legal questions
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A small-town battle over land access is boiling over as private land owners seek to protect their property in the wake of complaints over vandalism. At the center of the dispute is a discontinued road in the town of Whitefield, which has now prompted legal questions as well as criminal charges.
ngxchange.org
Special request from the New Gloucester Food Pantry
The New Gloucester Food Pantry serves an important mission in our community: providing food to our neighbors who may otherwise go hungry. We are fortunate to have our freezer full and most of our shelves well-stocked thanks to generous community donations and the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn. However, we have several missing items and are asking the community to help fill those voids. Emily, at the New Gloucester library has graciously agreed to be the drop-off location.
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
ngxchange.org
Emergency fuel assistance: Neighbors helping neighbors
With fuel prices up at the start of the winter season, many of our friends and neighbors may need help keeping their homes warm. According to Interim Pastor Kelli Whitman, the First Congregational Church’s Emergency Fuel Assistance Fund is available to any New Gloucester household. Residents may request fuel support, once per year per address, by calling Rev. Whitman in the church office at 926-3260. She also encourages people to apply to the LIHEAP program. (More information available at www.mainehousing.org/programs-services/energy/liheap).
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
mainebiz.biz
Developer Mark McClure turns to ‘build to rent’ concept for a Portland townhouse development
Developer Mark McClure recently broke ground on an $21.5 million, 45-unit condo project in Cumberland Foreside. The Mark, as it will be known, is expected to offer units in the $450,000 to $750,000 range and will be available in 15 months. DeStefano & Associates Inc., which is based in Portsmouth,...
penbaypilot.com
Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin
Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ngxchange.org
Local election results
3,169 New Gloucester voters have weighed in on the Charter, and races for Governor, State Senate and House, and US Congressional District 1. Here are the numbers. We’ll post final results for State House and Senate districts tomorrow.
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
Nationwide Grocery Store Chain Closing Central Maine Location
It appears that residents of the Farmington area will soon have one less option when it comes to shopping for groceries. According to an article in the Lewiston Sun Journal, the Save-A-Lot store at the Mount Blue Plaza on Wilton Road in Farmington will soon close its doors for good.
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
WPFO
Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand
Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
ngxchange.org
Melissa D. Pulsifer, 71
YARMOUTH – Melissa D. Pulsifer, 71, a resident of New Gloucester, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Brentwood Center in Yarmouth, Maine. She was born on July 25, 1951, in Panama Canal Zone, the daughter of John C. and Bernice (Cook) Duerr. She was a graduate of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and went on to Graduate from Mary Washington College in Virginia. In 1973 she married Stephen L. Pulsifer in Virginia. After they were married, they moved to Maine, his family home. Melissa taught Pre-k to 12th grade in Maine, Vermont, and Virginia during her teaching career. She taught middle school in Virginia before retiring to Maine.
themainewire.com
Maine Socialists Win Rent Control in Portland, Lose Minimum Wage Hike and Airbnb Regs
The Maine Democratic Socialists of America viewed Portland as a proving ground for progressive city reforms, but even the overwhelmingly Democrat city rejected most of the socialist proposals. City voters rejected an $18 per hour minimum wage increase that also eliminated the tip credit for restaurant workers. And the city...
WMTW
Androscoggin County election results: November 2022
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
WMTW
Portland restaurant offers sinfully good gluten-free menu at new location
PORTLAND, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley stopped by a place with sinfully good food. Sinful Kitchen may have had to move but now is doing better than ever. The restaurant found a new home just four doors up from where it used to be, but owners say the business has doubled.
wabi.tv
Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
Biddeford police investigate shots fired Thursday morning on Pike Street
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford police are investigating a report of multiple gunshots fired just after midnight Thursday. Police received a 911 call at about 12:15 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Pike Street, Deputy Chief Joanne W. Fisk said in an email Friday afternoon. Police interviewed witnesses...
