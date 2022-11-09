Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Storylines to Follow as Penn State Hosts Maryland This Weekend
Penn State is 7-2 on the year eyeing a very reasonable path to a 10-win regular season for the first time since 2019 and a bounce-back campaign from the struggles of the past two years. While nothing is guaranteed in Big Ten play a favorable path including Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State stands in the way of that 10-win mark. Of course you can’t win your 10th game of the year without winning eight and nine, so here are a few storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions look to pick up No. 8 on the year.
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions Pour It On in 90-65 Rout of Loyola Maryland
Penn State men’s basketball made 16 attempts from beyond the arc on Thursday evening as the Nittany Lions rolled past Loyola Maryland 90-65. On any other night those 16 makes would have been historic, tying a single-game program record for made threes. But then just a few nights ago, Penn State broke that record, making 18 against Winthrop in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening 93-68 victory.
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Tops Lock Haven 44-3 in Season Opener
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (1-0) dominated Lock Haven (0-1) 44-3 in the season-opening dual on Friday night at sold-out Rec Hall. The defending national champions dominated in their start to the 2022-2023 season, winning nine of 10 bouts. The Nittany Lions claimed three pins, three technical falls and two major decisions en route to the victory that saw three redshirt freshmen make their Penn State debuts.
Letters: It’s time to truly honor Joe Paterno; Penn State continues to be academic leader
It’s time for “Paterno Field” at Beaver Stadium, a Petersburg resident writes.
MARYLAND MATCHUP
The Penn State Nittany Lions’ defense on Saturday afternoon at Indiana intercepted three passes, sacked Hoosier quarterbacks six times and collected 16 tackles-for-loss in what was nothing short of a dominant performance. Throw in 483 yards of offense that included 27 first downs, a crushing running game, 304 passing...
PSU grapplers kick off 2022-23 against Lock Haven
UNIVERSITY PARK — With the start of another Penn State wrestling season just around the corner, head coach Cael Sanderson repeated Monday his usual mantra of improvement for the defending NCAA champion Nittany Lions. But at the team’s Media Day in Rec Hall, one of Sanderson’s starters wasn’t shy...
Forecasted Rain Forces Penn State Football Parking Changes
Forecasted rain from the remnants of an Atlantic hurricane is expected to impact Beaver Stadium parking this weekend. On Thursday, Penn State Athletics said it will close the Overnight RV lot (ORV) from noon on Friday through 8 a.m. on Saturday due to forecasted heavy rain. The lot is still slated to open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to a release.
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
STATE COLLEGE — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. The fallout comes after two high-profile decisions by Penn State officials last month: the...
Penn State Reports Small Drop in Overall Enrollment, Increases at University Park and Among Diverse Students
Although overall enrollment at Penn State saw a slight dip this year, the university recorded increases for the number of students at the University Park campus and among underrepresented and international students. On Wednesday, Penn State reported a university-wide enrollment of 88,116 students this fall, reflecting a decrease of 798,...
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield Holds Off Late St. Marys Drive to Claim D9 3A Football Title
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Isaac Putt’s interception in the corner of the end zone with just over 20 seconds remaining sealed a 13-7 win for Clearfield over St. Marys in the District 9 Class 3A Championship. Putt snagged Justin Dornisch’s halfback pass attempt as the Flying Dutch were facing...
Weather Alert: Penn State-Maryland football to be impacted by rain, wind
It looks like weather is going to be a factor when No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland Saturday. According to WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, while the very worst of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have blown through the region by late Saturday morning, the game will still be impacted by rain and wind.
County athletes compete at PIAA Cross Country Championships
HERSHEY — Temperatures were running high and so were the finishers of Centre County runners at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hershey’s Parkview Course. State College senior Nick Sloff registered the best time of the day for a county athlete, navigating the course...
P-O advances in PIAA tourney; SC falls to North Allegheny
A pair of Centre County teams captured District 6 girls volleyball championships, and the dreams of a state title remain for one as the final days of the fall season arrived. State College’s run of district crowns reached a dozen on Nov. 3 with a 3-0 sweep of Central Mountain in the Class 4A final. Philipsburg-Osceola earned its third consecutive Class 2A banner with a 3-0 sweep of Tyrone on Nov. 5.
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
Rebelz Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats and Hospitality to Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
Man at large after central Pa. shooting: state police
Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for an attempted homicide late Wednesday night in central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said 28-year-old Adam Fink shot a 20-year-old man around 10:17 p.m. on the 5800 block of Route 522 in Decatur Township, Mifflin County. Fink fled the scene...
Phyllis J. (Showers) King
Funeral Home Haky/Georgiana Centre County Funeral Home. Phyllis (Showers) King, 93 of State College, PA died November 7, 2022. Born May 30, 1929 in Bellefonte, PA she was the daughter of the late George A. & Mary (Fishburn) Showers. In September 1956 she married Gilbert E. King and they had 2 children, Deborah and Brian. Phyllis was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Centre County Still at Low COVID-19 Community Level as New Cases, Hospitalizations Decline
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the eighth consecutive week as local new cases and hospitalizations linked to the virus fell, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if...
Centre Daily Times
Here’s what Centre County PA House candidates had to say about election results
“One of the reasons I ran is the fact that smaller, rural municipalities in particular get neglected by Harrisburg people and we need more working class people in Harrisburg,” Robert Zeigler, Democratic candidate for HD 171.
After a ‘long road,’ the first phase of the Jacksonville Road project is open in Centre County
The second phase of the Jacksonville Road project is expected to go out for bid in 2023.
