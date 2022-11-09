Penn State is 7-2 on the year eyeing a very reasonable path to a 10-win regular season for the first time since 2019 and a bounce-back campaign from the struggles of the past two years. While nothing is guaranteed in Big Ten play a favorable path including Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State stands in the way of that 10-win mark. Of course you can’t win your 10th game of the year without winning eight and nine, so here are a few storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions look to pick up No. 8 on the year.

