KTUL

Cherokee Nation prepares for congressional hearing on Cherokee Delegate to Congress

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement regarding a congressional hearing on the efforts to seat Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress Kim TeeHee in the U.S. House of Representatives. “After appointing a Delegate to Congress in 2019, and many visits to Congress...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona election 2022: Sen. Mark Kelly wins on Veterans Day as 3 other big races decided

None of the races decided Friday was bigger than the U.S. Senate contest between Mark Kelly and Blake Masters. In a race with national repercussions for which political party will control the Senate, Kelly retained the seat he won two years ago. Fittingly, the race was called on Veterans Day. Kelly and the man who held the seat before him, John McCain, were Navy veterans. ...
KTUL

Texas judge calls Biden's student loan forgiveness plan illegal

WASHINGTON (TND) — After millions of Americans started their applications for student loan forgiveness, a federal judge in Texas says not so fast. CNN on Thursday reported that the judge has declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program illegal. In October, a federal appeals court issued an...
