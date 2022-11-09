Read full article on original website
Cherokee Nation prepares for congressional hearing on Cherokee Delegate to Congress
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a statement regarding a congressional hearing on the efforts to seat Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress Kim TeeHee in the U.S. House of Representatives. “After appointing a Delegate to Congress in 2019, and many visits to Congress...
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candicacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SKEDDED TO RUN SATURDAY WITH AP PHOTOS. Utah Democrats’ decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state’s U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest.
Tribal officials hear arguments on Indian Child Welfare Act constitutionality in D.C.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Cherokee Nation officials visited the Supreme Court Wednesday to listen to the oral arguments in Brackeen v. Haaland. The case involves the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, which provides guidance to state governments in the handling of child abuse, neglect, and adoption cases involving Native children.
Arizona election 2022: Sen. Mark Kelly wins on Veterans Day as 3 other big races decided
None of the races decided Friday was bigger than the U.S. Senate contest between Mark Kelly and Blake Masters. In a race with national repercussions for which political party will control the Senate, Kelly retained the seat he won two years ago. Fittingly, the race was called on Veterans Day. Kelly and the man who held the seat before him, John McCain, were Navy veterans. ...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Texas judge calls Biden's student loan forgiveness plan illegal
WASHINGTON (TND) — After millions of Americans started their applications for student loan forgiveness, a federal judge in Texas says not so fast. CNN on Thursday reported that the judge has declared President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program illegal. In October, a federal appeals court issued an...
One poll predicted the Stitt blowout win. Here's what they say they did right.
Governor Stitt on Tuesday night earned a second term in office with a convincing win over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt took the election 55.5-41.8, a far cry from public polling that showed a close race between the two in the month leading up to the election. Final data from...
