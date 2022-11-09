ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

South Georgia prepares for hurricane Nicole

Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

“Operation Thank You” kicks off Veterans Day celebrations

TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Training the next generation of tracking dogs

TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
WCTV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation

WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
GRADY COUNTY, GA

