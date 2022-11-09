Read full article on original website
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
Corey Simon defeats Loranne Ausley in N. Florida Senate race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a fiercely battled race, Corey Simon has defeated incumbent Loranne Ausley for Florida’s Senate District Three. Simon had about 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47% in the latest returns Tuesday evening, with more than 200,000 votes counted. “I want to take my...
South Georgia prepares for hurricane Nicole
“Operation Thank You” kicks off Veterans Day celebrations
Thomasville voters on both sides optimistic about runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
THOMASVILLE, Ga. - (WCTV) - Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock are heading into a runoff in Georgia, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Neither candidate secured the 50% majority required to win in Georgia. Voters will cast their ballots again on December 6 to decide...
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County commissioners are asking Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell to investigate possible misuse of funds by Clerk of the Courts Kirk Reams. County Attorney Heather Encinosa made the request to Campbell in a November 4 letter sent on behalf of the board...
Training the next generation of tracking dogs
Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
Leon County School officials deciding on school operations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials at Leon County Schools announced Wednesday morning that they are deciding whether or not to cancel classes ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. According to a Facebook post, officials were planning to have a conference call with Leon County Emergency Management officials at...
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, November 10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has all the details on Tropical Storm Nicole. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night’s record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball yielded no jackpot winners in the state of Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. Those winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69-20 with a Power Play of 3X. While the jackpot wasn’t hit, 23 tickets sold in Florida did match four winning...
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
Shell Point Beach residents prepare homes for Tropical Storm Nicole impacts
SHELL POINT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County residents prepared their homes, moved their cars from the coast and stocked up with supplies Thursday to prepare for impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole. Anne Henson and her family were moving their cars up to Crawfordville in the afternoon stocking her hurricane...
Fourth suspect arrested in Half Time Liquors shooting
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A fourth suspect is under arrest in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting in front of Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee that killed a man and left eight others injured. Quincy police say Joseph Walker, 23, was taken into custody early Tuesday after an officer spotted...
Family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Wednesday around 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive for a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation
WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
Two men charged with second degree murder after deadly Tallahassee shooting
Murder charges have been filed in connection to the mass shooting event outside of businesses on West Pensacola Street in late October.
