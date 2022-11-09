Read full article on original website
Petunia Luna
3d ago
More congressional votes stopping everything for the people assuring that West Virginia will remain one of the two poorest states in the country with the highest death rate, lowest life expectancy, increasing illiteracy, most polluted, and higher mother mortality. Once again voting against their own interests.
WSAZ
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Here are north central West Virginia’s voter turnout rates
Midterm Election voter turnout appeared to return to normal levels in 2022 after 2018's spike to 50%, preliminary numbers suggest.
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
WSAZ
Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia Amendment 2 fails at the polls
UPDATE: ( 11:12 P.M. Nov. 8, 2022) – As of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 8, 2022, the Associated Press is calling the race against Amendment 2, saying voters have struck it down at the polls. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is currently failing on the Nov. 8,...
wvpublic.org
A Recap Of The 2022 General Election On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, voters made their voices heard in the 2022 General Election. The GOP has maintained its control of the West Virginia Legislature, U.S. Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney have held onto their seats in Congress, and West Virginia voters have rejected all four proposed amendments to the state constitution. Randy Yohe joins Teresa Wills to discuss the results.
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the WV Community […]
Wayne Newton gifted West Virginia hero Woody Williams’ challenge coins
LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends. Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list. Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell […]
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 11
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Did you know West Virginia is the third most forested state?
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Did you know that West Virginia is the third most forested state in the nation? West Virginia ranks as the third most forested state in the nation, just behind New Hampshire as second and Maine as first. West Virginia is also second in standing hardwood volume, according to Stateforesters.org. From the […]
Veterans Voices: Remembering West Virginia hero Woody Williams for Veterans Day
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – This summer, West Virginia and the nation said goodbye to the last living World War II Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams. The Quiet Dell, West Virginia Native died June 29, 2022, at 98-years-old. On July 14, 2022, Woody became just the seventh American to lie in honor at the […]
Assessing the aftermath of the West Virginia midterm elections
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election in West Virginia is now settled, but there are concerns about the potential fallout after Republicans gained even bigger majorities in the Legislature. Going into Election Day, Republicans already had supermajorities in the House of Delegates and State Senate. But on election night, those margins grew even larger. […]
Here’s how many new businesses registered in West Virginia in October
More than 800 new businesses registered in West Virginia in October of 2022, the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office announced in a press release on Thursday.
What’s bringing West Virginians to the polls today?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Election Day and people all across the Tri-State are at the polls or making their way there to cast their ballots. We asked voters at different precincts in Charleston what was at the top of their minds heading to the polls today. Many responses varied from inflation to gas prices, […]
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Crews battle Kanawha State Forest wildfire in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest. The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation. Officials […]
WDTV
West Virginia’s First Pediatric Flu Death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health confirmed the Mountain State’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no information is being released on the child’s name, hometown, county, age or gender....
wvpublic.org
State Officials React To Failure Of Amendment 4
West Virginia voters soundly defeated all four amendments on the ballot in the midterm elections Tuesday, including Amendment 4 - the Education Accountability Amendment. The amendment would have required the State Board of Education to submit its rules and policies to the legislature to approve, amend, or reject. The measure...
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
