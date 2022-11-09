Read full article on original website
Focus groups: Georgia swing voters and the Senate runoff
Georgia swing voters in our post-election Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups said they're just as committed to voting in the Dec. 6 runoff to decide the winner of the Senate race — and possibly control of the chamber — as to casting ballots in Tuesday's midterms. Why it matters:...
Nonprofit scores with progressive health ballot measures in red states
A progressive nonprofit cemented its status as a key driver of state health policies in the midterms, winning popular votes on ballot questions dealing with abortion rights, Medicaid expansion and medical debt. Driving the news: The Fairness Project scored multiple wins Tuesday night, including in South Dakota and Arizona, whose...
Kelly beats Trump-backed Masters in Arizona Senate race
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will hold onto his seat after beating Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: Kelly's win brings a sigh of relief to Democrats after days without final Senate race results and comes as a blow for Republicans in their quest to regain Senate control.
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
Michigan Democrats will control Legislature for first time in decades
Michigan Democrats are set to control both legislative chambers for the first time in 38 years. Why it matters: It's the first time in nearly four decades that Democratic lawmakers will have an opportunity to pass laws that shape major issues without bipartisan support. Michigan becomes one of 18 Democratic...
Keith Ellison wins re-election in Minnesota attorney general’s race
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison won re-election in Tuesday’s midterms, the Associated Press reported. The big picture: The Democratic incumbent faced a challenge from Republican Jim Schulz, an attorney and political newcomer, in what was seen as one of Minnesota's most hotly contested races. Outside groups aligned with the...
Georgia's Senate race is heading to a runoff (again). Here's how it will work
Georgia's razor-thin Senate election between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff. Why it matters: Control of Congress still hangs in the balance — and if one party does not secure the majority in the final outstanding races, congressional control could hinge on the Dec. 6 contest.
Trump unloads on DeSantis after midterms
Former President Trump on Thursday released a long statement deriding his relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Republican easily held onto his seat during a midterm election cycle that delivered a series of losses for Trump-endorsed candidates in pivotal races. Why it matters: The underperformance of Trump-backed candidates...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Split-ticket voters and other trends to watch in Arizona elections
Most of Arizona's top races are still too close to call, but the vote counts we do have for them give us insight on where they are headed and why.Why it matters: Voter turnout, unexpected results and trends help us understand Arizona's changing electorate and its priorities. What we're seeing: A significant number of voters appear to have supported candidates from both parties instead of voting a straight Republican or Democratic ticket.Concerns about election integrity have changed how some people choose to vote. Arizonans are evenly split on hot-button issues but can find common ground on less-controversial matters.Split tickets: So...
A "red wave" hit Iowa. Hard.
While the expected "red wave" didn't sweep the U.S., it crashed hard in Iowa. Why it matters: Iowa has shed itself of any remaining "purple state" remnants from a decade ago when former President Barack Obama won the state in the 2008 and 2012 elections. "I don’t see it going...
Utah Democrats at odds over decision to back McMullin after he loses
Utah Democrats are at odds with each other over whether it was a smart bet to scrap their own candidate and support independent Evan McMullin in the U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Mike Lee.The Associated Press called the race for Lee, who was defeating McMullin 55% to 41% as of Wednesday afternoon.Why it matters: The risky move could reverberate across Democrats' party-building efforts as they try to turn Utah from a deep-red state to a purple one.Context: Utah's rapid population growth could eventually tip the scales in Democrats' favor, with most transplants moving here from blue states in recent...
Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden's student loan relief plan
A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday. The latest: The Biden administration said in a Thursday night filing that it's appealing the ruling of the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman. "We strongly disagree with the District Court's ruling on our student debt relief program," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement confirming the appeal.
Judge hits Trump lawyers with $50,000 fines over tossed Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida issued monetary sanctions against former President Trump's attorneys as he admonished them for what he called their "frivolous" failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denounced what he called the Trump lawyers' "cavalier attitude towards...
Three takeaways from Sen. Mike Lee's win
Axios Salt Lake City spoke to Damon Cann, the head of the political science department at Utah State University, about his top takeaways from incumbent GOP Sen. Mike Lee's win over and independent Evan McMullin. Cann, who holds a Ph.D. and an M.A. in political science, has studied U.S. elections for more than 20 years.1. Republicans were motivated by the balance of power in CongressThe high stakes around whether Republicans would take control of the U.S. Senate (which is still in flux) was a motivating issue for conservatives, Cann said.A McMullin win could have cost Republicans Senate control, Cann said,...
Judge orders Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million in Sandy Hook trial
A judge ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company on Thursday to pay the families of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting an additional $473 million in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax, AP reports. Why it matters: The nearly $500 million...
Climate change was on the ballot in California and New York. Here’s what happened
New York and California voters had different stances on climate-related ballot measures in the midterm elections this year. Why it matters: New York will have more than $4 billion in new climate change-related funding after approving its proposal, whereas California won't move to tax the rich to increase funds for environmentally-friendly production.
Here's what happens to Iowa's unreturned can deposits
Droppett is a pilot program that allows users to place a QR sticker on bags of cans to be counted, with deposits automatically added to their bank accounts. There's a dropoff site in DSM that we wrote about last month that prompted an Ask Axios question from reader Stuart T.
