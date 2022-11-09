Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.
Diane Kruger Makes a Sparkling Statement in Black Velvet Dress With Disco Thigh-High Boots at Marrakech Film Festival
Diane Kruger attended the opening ceremony of the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco tonight. The “Inglorious Bastards” actress wowed on the red carpet, sporting a velvet Alexandre Vauthier dress with a sparkling twist. Kruger’s gown, from Vauthier’s fall 2022 collection, featured a high neckline and plush long sleeves. The dress had a ruffled hem that was lined with a glittering tinsel-esque fabric. An eye-catching sequined undercarriage completed the outfit. Kruger wore shiny diamond rings and studs to match the metallic trim of her dress. The disco-themed continued with her thigh-high boots featuring sharp stiletto heels, and a similarly twinkling fabric....
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Flaunts Cheeky Cinderella Costume For Halloween
Nicki Minaj has never shied away from dressing up for Halloween and now with a family of her own, she’s taken things to another level. Queen Nicki took to social media to reveal her Cinderella A.K.A. Chunderalla costume as the glistening baby blue couture dress flaunted her curves and didn’t leave much to the imagination when it came to the rap icon’s famous backside.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Here's Your Front Row Seat to Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance
It's the start of a new Ren-anne-aissance. There's no denying that Anne Hathaway has recently revived her style, dressing like the triple threat that she is with fierce, fun and fabulous fashion. And while she's been turning heads on and off the red carpet since skyrocketing to fame after the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, she's most certainly having a moment with her newfound style.
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
JT Says She Was Heartbroken When Nicki Minaj Shifted To Pop: ‘Damn Nicki, You Left Us!’
Nicki Minaj also teased that a new album may be on the way soon.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet
Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Cowboy King and Queen at 2022 CMA Awards
It's Miranda Lambert's party and she'll wow if she wants to. Before celebrating her 39th birthday on Nov. 10, the country singer stepped out in Nashville, Tenn., to attend the 2022 CMA Awards. Miranda was all smiles as she wore a romantic purple dress with a black cutch styled by...
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Turned Down an Invitation to the Met Gala Before
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was FOOLED by Kim's Photoshop of True. There's a reason Khloe Kardashian never met the Met Gala until this year. While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no stranger to walking the Met Gala red carpet, the 2022 gala was Khloe's first time attending. But, as she made clear on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, skipping the event before was entirely her choice.
Women's Health
Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Her Killer Legs In A Cutout, Backless Dress During A Night Out In London In New Photo
Anya Taylor-Joy just showed off her super-toned legs during a night out in London. The 26-year-old The Queen's Gambit alum wore an open-back black dress paired with matching heels. To stay fit, Anya does a mix of dancing, Pilates, and kickboxing. She's also been a vegetarian since she was eight...
Kim Cattrall Updates the Little Black Dress With Mirrored ‘Tire Track’ & Peep-Toe Pumps at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Samsung, is in full swing in London today, and celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and film are taking to the star-studded red carpet. Kim Cattrall made a sparkling appearance at the event held at the Outernet London. Cattrall joined a host of celebrities at the event including, Rita Ora, Cynthia Erivo and Ashley Roberts. The “Sex in the City” star made a sleek style statement, stepping out in...
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Recovering in Neck Brace After Fall Down Stairs
Watch: Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall. Camila Alves McConaughey is on the mend. The 40-year-old author and wife of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is sharing an update on her health after suffering a "silly fall" that led to a "silly neck situation." "Sh** Happens," Camila...
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski's Plunging Wrap Dress Gave Y2K Greek Goddess
From see-through fishnet gowns to plunging minidresses, there are few people in this world who have rocked more Very Good Dresses than Emily Ratajkowski — and her latest look was no exception. On Wednesday night, the supermodel stepped out wearing yet another breezy frock while attending a Code8 Beauty...
Proof Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Red Carpet Reunion Is All That
Watch: Happy 47th Birthday Freddie Prinze Jr. -- Look Back!. We're suddenly ready to party like its 1999. Why? Well, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who co-starred in the '90s hit film, She's All That, reunited on the red carpet for a special screening of the Netflix movie, Christmas With You. The holiday feel-good movie, which stars Freddie alongside Aimee Garcia, Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes, will be available for streaming on Nov. 17.
E! News
222K+
Followers
54K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0