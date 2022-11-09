ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Footwear News

Rihanna Masterfully Elevates Crocodile Jacket With Saint Laurent Sandals at ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna brought edgy biker style to the “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4″ premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. on Nov. 3. The photos released today see the singer dressed in Saint Laurent from head to toe.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Footwear News

Diane Kruger Makes a Sparkling Statement in Black Velvet Dress With Disco Thigh-High Boots at Marrakech Film Festival

Diane Kruger attended the opening ceremony of the 19th Marrakech International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco tonight. The “Inglorious Bastards” actress wowed on the red carpet, sporting a velvet Alexandre Vauthier dress with a sparkling twist. Kruger’s gown, from Vauthier’s fall 2022 collection, featured a high neckline and plush long sleeves. The dress had a ruffled hem that was lined with a glittering tinsel-esque fabric. An eye-catching sequined undercarriage completed the outfit. Kruger wore shiny diamond rings and studs to match the metallic trim of her dress. The disco-themed continued with her thigh-high boots featuring sharp stiletto heels, and a similarly twinkling fabric....
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Flaunts Cheeky Cinderella Costume For Halloween

Nicki Minaj has never shied away from dressing up for Halloween and now with a family of her own, she’s taken things to another level. Queen Nicki took to social media to reveal her Cinderella A.K.A. Chunderalla costume as the glistening baby blue couture dress flaunted her curves and didn’t leave much to the imagination when it came to the rap icon’s famous backside.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Hypebae

Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection

Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
E! News

Here's Your Front Row Seat to Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

It's the start of a new Ren-anne-aissance. There's no denying that Anne Hathaway has recently revived her style, dressing like the triple threat that she is with fierce, fun and fabulous fashion. And while she's been turning heads on and off the red carpet since skyrocketing to fame after the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, she's most certainly having a moment with her newfound style.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Turned Down an Invitation to the Met Gala Before

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was FOOLED by Kim's Photoshop of True. There's a reason Khloe Kardashian never met the Met Gala until this year. While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no stranger to walking the Met Gala red carpet, the 2022 gala was Khloe's first time attending. But, as she made clear on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians, skipping the event before was entirely her choice.
Footwear News

Kim Cattrall Updates the Little Black Dress With Mirrored ‘Tire Track’ & Peep-Toe Pumps at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, in partnership with Samsung, is in full swing in London today, and celebrities from the worlds of music, fashion and film are taking to the star-studded red carpet. Kim Cattrall made a sparkling appearance at the event held at the Outernet London. Cattrall joined a host of celebrities at the event including, Rita Ora, Cynthia Erivo and Ashley Roberts. The “Sex in the City” star made a sleek style statement, stepping out in...
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski's Plunging Wrap Dress Gave Y2K Greek Goddess

From see-through fishnet gowns to plunging minidresses, there are few people in this world who have rocked more Very Good Dresses than Emily Ratajkowski — and her latest look was no exception. On Wednesday night, the supermodel stepped out wearing yet another breezy frock while attending a Code8 Beauty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Proof Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Red Carpet Reunion Is All That

Watch: Happy 47th Birthday Freddie Prinze Jr. -- Look Back!. We're suddenly ready to party like its 1999. Why? Well, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who co-starred in the '90s hit film, She's All That, reunited on the red carpet for a special screening of the Netflix movie, Christmas With You. The holiday feel-good movie, which stars Freddie alongside Aimee Garcia, Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes, will be available for streaming on Nov. 17.
E! News

E! News

