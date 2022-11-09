Effective: 2022-11-12 09:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to slowly rise through Minor Flood Stage and reach Moderate Flood Stage Sunday as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river should be prepared for moderate flood impacts to return. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall around Lake Monroe and rises into grassy areas around the sea wall. Water begins to encroach on Seminole Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 6.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 7.1 feet Wednesday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.9 Sat 8 am 6.9 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.1

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO