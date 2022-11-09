ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Washington Examiner

Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great

Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
Axios

Red wave fizzles in Virginia

Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
WRIC - ABC 8News

The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
WFXR

Area Congressional races called by AP: Here are the results

(WFXR)– The Associated Press has called the Three Congressional races that WFXR News has been keeping a close eye on. Here’s what we know so far: AP projects Bob Good to win re-election in VA’s 5th Congressional District AP projects Ben Cline to win re-election in VA’s 6th Congressional District AP projects Morgan Griffith wins […]
WSLS

Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone has been reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time because of changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it...
WSLS

Pittsylvania County sales tax to help pay for capital projects in area schools

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Residents in Pittsylvania County approved a new sales tax in this year’s election to help pay for capital projects for area schools. Starting in July 2023, most purchases made in Pittsylvania County will have a 1% sales tax increase. This tax will apply to purchases made in the county other than from groceries, medicines, and agricultural products.
The Associated Press

Rocket Lab Announces Launch Window for Inaugural Electron Mission from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it is scheduled to launch its first Electron mission from Virginia during a launch window opening December 7 EST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005960/en/ Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle arrives at Launch Complex 2 in preparation for a December 7 launch window. (Photo: Business Wire)
