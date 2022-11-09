Read full article on original website
Virginia Republicans might go one-for-three in House races; that's not great
Republicans may make a pickup in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria (D) may to have lost her race — she currently trails by four points with more than 95% of the vote counted. She was a member of the colossal waste of time that we now know as the January 6 committee, an attempt to take a one-day riot and turn it into a two-year issue for the next election. Everything about these hearings was stage-managed and scheduled for maximum electoral impact. Needless to say, it didn't work, at least not for Luria.
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Spanberger narrowly defeats GOP challenger in closely watched House race in Virginia
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly held onto her seat in Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican Yesli Vega in a contest both parties saw as an early bellwether in the battle for the House. But in a second closely watched district, Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans ousted Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.
Red wave fizzles in Virginia
Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
The oldest public high school for Black students is in Virginia. Now, its alum want to preserve it
PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At the corner of Wesley street in Petersburg, sits a rich piece of Black history — the Peabody School Building. Established in 1870, the school is one of the oldest public schools for Black students in the country, something alum want to be preserved. “This school has produced artists, doctors, lawyers, businesspeople, […]
Rep. Good keeps U.S. Congress 5th District seat after defeating Josh Throneburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Bob Good (R-5) arrived at the La Villa Italian Restaurant 30 minutes after the polls closed and was greeted by dozens of supporters Tuesday night. Just before 9 p.m. he received a call from Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg, congratulating him on his win, with nearly 60% of the vote.
Governor Youngkin responds to Former President Trump saying his name ‘sounds Chinese’
RICHMOND, Va. – Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to make some comments about Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin just days after the elections. Trump said the last name Youngkin “sounds Chinese,” and claimed Youngkin couldn’t have won the race without his support. During the...
Area Congressional races called by AP: Here are the results
(WFXR)– The Associated Press has called the Three Congressional races that WFXR News has been keeping a close eye on. Here’s what we know so far: AP projects Bob Good to win re-election in VA’s 5th Congressional District AP projects Ben Cline to win re-election in VA’s 6th Congressional District AP projects Morgan Griffith wins […]
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
Declawing cats could be illegal under new Virginia legislation
A new bill filed in the Virginia General Assembly would the practice of declawing cats across the commonwealth, a policy endorsed by animal rights activists.
‘A good night for incumbents’ in Virginia midterm elections (+ Spanberger (+ Victory video!)
District 2 representative Jen Kiggans talking to supporters after giving her victory speech.Courtesy of Adrianna Lawrence / CNS. All but one incumbent across Virginia’s 11 congressional districts will return to the U.S. House of Representatives after races were called in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone has been reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time because of changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
Pittsylvania County sales tax to help pay for capital projects in area schools
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Residents in Pittsylvania County approved a new sales tax in this year’s election to help pay for capital projects for area schools. Starting in July 2023, most purchases made in Pittsylvania County will have a 1% sales tax increase. This tax will apply to purchases made in the county other than from groceries, medicines, and agricultural products.
Rocket Lab Announces Launch Window for Inaugural Electron Mission from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it is scheduled to launch its first Electron mission from Virginia during a launch window opening December 7 EST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005960/en/ Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle arrives at Launch Complex 2 in preparation for a December 7 launch window. (Photo: Business Wire)
