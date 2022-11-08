Three quick observations from Friday night’s 121-112 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. NO CADE, BUT NO FADE – Cade Cunningham’s tough night in Boston to start a two-game road trip that came to an end in New York on Friday saw Cunningham in street clothes. The injury, a sore left shin, was revealed when the NBA official injury report was released on Thursday with Cunningham listed as questionable. Dwane Casey told reporters before the game that the injury bothered Cunningham at Boston, where he scored four points. “Instead of wearing him down, we want to take all the precaution we can to see if the soreness goes away.” Without Cunningham, the Pistons might have been excused for running up a white flag after falling 17 points behind. Especially when through three quarters they were a frigid 3 of 24 from the 3-point arc. But when Isaiah Livers drained consecutive triples in the fourth quarter, the second with seven minutes to play, the Pistons pulled within six points. It was six again with 2:37 left on an Isaiah Stewart triple and four with 1:20 to go. A pair of R.J. Barrett free throws and an Immanuel Quickley three around a missed Pistons triple sealed New York’s win. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points – one of eight Pistons in double figures – despite going 0 of 5 from the 3-point line.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO