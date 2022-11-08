Read full article on original website
Cavs Injury Report Against The Timberwolves
The Cleveland Cavaliers have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers finally return home following an eight-day, five game trip to face a Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s just as hungry for a win as they are. After running off eight straight wins, including double-digit wins in the first two games of the recent roadie, the...
NBA
Brook's defense key to Bucks' hot start
It’s rare that teams win a championship, fail to reach the Finals the following season, and then win a championship the one after that; the Milwaukee Bucks may be 10-1, with the best record in the league, but history is not on their side in their quest to win another title. Historically, of the 21 teams that won a championship between 2000 and 2020, 11 failed to return to the Finals the following year. Of those, two went on to win the championship the next season after that: the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 and 2005.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Cavaliers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8) head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-4) on Sunday night. Minnesota fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, 114-103. Anthony Edwards had a team-high 28 points with six rebounds and six assists, while Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert both contributed 15 points in the game.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors
Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers (5-6) wrap up a four-game homestand on Saturday night, when they welcome the Toronto Raptors (7-6) to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After winning four of five, Indiana looked poise to get over .500 for the first time this season on...
NBA
Chicago’s Nikola Vučević Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 – Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with 4:32 remaining in the first...
NBA
76ers Host Jazz, Seeking Perfect Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 14/82
The 76ers (6-7) will be looking to capitalize on momentum garnered in Saturday’s 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks (8-5) - and they’ll get a chance to do so quickly. Hosting the Utah Jazz (10-4) Sunday, the Sixers will look to cap their second perfect back-to-back of the young season.
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Grizzlies Sunday in second game of home back-to-back
The Wizards have won three straight games and are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Tonight, they'll look to keep that train rolling as the Grizzlies come to town. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET. TV: NBC...
NBA
Smart Thankful for IT’s Surprise Visit at YGC Bowling Bash
While Marcus Smart was hosting his annual Boston Bowling Bash for his YounGameChanger Foundation Thursday night, a surprise guest showed up to meet him. Former Celtic point guard Isaiah Thomas arrived at the event unannounced, overwhelming his old backcourt mate with joy. A shocked Smart greeted IT at the door and wrapped up the two-time NBA All-Star in a massive bear hug.
NBA
Gameday Rundown: Another Round With Charlotte
The HEAT and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The HEAT are...
NBA
Hornets Suffer Heart-Breaking Overtime Defeat In Miami
Charlotte Overcomes 15-PT Deficit, But Late Travel Violation Proves to Be Costly. The Charlotte Hornets have now dropped seven consecutive games and none of the previous six defeats were as big a gut punch as Thursday night’s 117-112 overtime road loss to the Miami Heat down in South Beach.
NBA
Pistons Mailbag – THURSDAY, November 10
With the returns of Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks appearing imminent, what does Dwane Casey do to rejigger the rotation and which players are most affected? That gets us off and running in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag. @CoachMcLemore: It’s obvious that the level of rim protection/above-the...
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: November 11
The scheduling this week has been frustrating, but we finally get a normal card tonight. We have eight games making up this Friday’s slate, and that’s the perfect amount for DFS. It leaves us with plenty of players to pick from, but it’s not overwhelming, either. With that in mind, let’s get started by looking at the schedule and odds!
NBA
Boston Celtics 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Champions of Gold
The 2022-23 Boston Celtics City Edition uniform pays homage to a true “champion of gold,” Bill Russell. Russell’s legacy spanned the “Golden Era” of Celtics basketball, an era with an unmatched and unstoppable 11 championships in 13 years. However, it was the barriers that Russell...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Warriors
On Friday night, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game, eight-day roadie when they travel to San Francisco for a date with the World Champs. The Cavaliers come into tonight’s trip having dropped their last two following an eight-game win streak – dropping a heartbreaker to the Clippers on Monday night in Los Angeles before falling in an uneven performance on Wednesday night in Sacramento. In their recent loss to the Kings, Cleveland clawed its way back into the game with a third-quarter surge only to run out of gas down the stretch, dropping the 127-120 decision and falling to an even 2-2 mark on the roadie.
NBA
76ers and Hawks Shift Matchup to Philadelphia | Gameday Report 13/82
The 76ers’ next game is a meeting with a familiar opponent - their last, in fact - the Atlanta Hawks. The two-game series shifts to South Philadelphia for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Saturday. The Sixers (5-7) fell to the Hawks (8-4), 104-95, in Atlanta on Thursday. Joel Embiid...
NBA
A new look into Hoops for Troops: Service on and off the court
If we know anything about our military, we know that they never stop serving. Being a member of the United States Armed Forces is not only a commitment, but a way of life. For us, this doesn’t go unnoticed. To avid hoopers or loyal NBA fans, the term “Hoops...
NBA
Pistons put 8 in double figures, but come up short without Cade
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 121-112 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. NO CADE, BUT NO FADE – Cade Cunningham’s tough night in Boston to start a two-game road trip that came to an end in New York on Friday saw Cunningham in street clothes. The injury, a sore left shin, was revealed when the NBA official injury report was released on Thursday with Cunningham listed as questionable. Dwane Casey told reporters before the game that the injury bothered Cunningham at Boston, where he scored four points. “Instead of wearing him down, we want to take all the precaution we can to see if the soreness goes away.” Without Cunningham, the Pistons might have been excused for running up a white flag after falling 17 points behind. Especially when through three quarters they were a frigid 3 of 24 from the 3-point arc. But when Isaiah Livers drained consecutive triples in the fourth quarter, the second with seven minutes to play, the Pistons pulled within six points. It was six again with 2:37 left on an Isaiah Stewart triple and four with 1:20 to go. A pair of R.J. Barrett free throws and an Immanuel Quickley three around a missed Pistons triple sealed New York’s win. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points – one of eight Pistons in double figures – despite going 0 of 5 from the 3-point line.
NBA
VanVleet Looking Like His All-Star Self
When Fred VanVleet spoke to the media at last season’s end, he was asked to review Vision 6’8” and was as candid as ever. He described the season-long experiment as a tool in the toolbox, a style of play that could prove effective but he also warned of the need to ensure there were other tools available to Toronto’s disposal so they had more than one way of winning.
NBA
Grant And Little, Portland's 'Twins,' Terrorize In The Fourth
As most of you are probably aware, Trail Blazers forwards Jerami Grant and Nassir Little are not related. One grew up the son of an NBA player (who also happens to be an identical twin), the other in a military family (and to a father who is also an identical twin). But they’ve been confused for each other or thought to be siblings often enough lately that they’ve taken to having some fun with the confusion.
