Santee Cooper Preparing For Tropical Storm Nicole

MONCKS CORNER, SC – Santee Cooper team members are making preparations for the anticipated effects that Tropical Storm Nicole may have on Santee Cooper’s service territory. Approximately 2 million South Carolinians depend on the state-owned electric and water utility as their power source, either directly or through the state’s electric cooperatives.

As of noon Tuesday, Santee Cooper went to Operating Condition (OpCon) 4 alert status. This means there is a possible threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system, but effects may be limited or uncertain. At OpCon 4, the utility is primarily:

Checking and fueling vehicles, including line trucks.

Making sure communications equipment is in proper working order.

Taking inventory and procuring supplies as needed, such as utility poles, electric transformers and associated equipment.

“Santee Cooper is monitoring the storm and preparing accordingly to help us be best positioned to address any impacts that Tropical Storm Nicole might deliver,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “If outages do occur, we will begin restoration efforts as soon as we safely can.”

Customers can report outages at www.stormcenter.santeecooper.com or 888-769-7688.

