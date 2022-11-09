ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Rep. Wittman wins reelection in Virginia

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Republican Rob Wittman wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 1st Congressional District , the Associated Press projected.

Wittman has represented the 1st District since 2008, winning by at least 10 points in every election under the old maps.

A Republican has represented the district since the mid-1970s.

Governor Glenn Youngkin won the new district by a large margin in 2021, according to VPAP analysis. The Cook Political Report lists the race as “solid Republican.”

Surrounded by supporters, Wittman celebrated the Associated Press calling his re-election in a three-way race a little more than two hours after the polls closed.

Wittman defeated Democrat Herb Jones and Independent David Foster .

"Folks, this is an incredible victory," Wittman said at a watch party on Tuesday night.

Wittman's watch party was held in western Henrico County, one of several new additions for his district after Congressional lines were redrawn.

"It really was making sure we understood the communities, the leaders in the communities, what the interests of the communities were, so that we can get out there and have substantive conversations about the things that needed to happen in Washington," Wittman said.

The new 1st District includes portions of Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover Counties, accounting for nearly 55% of the district's voters, according to VPAP.

The line now wraps from western Chesterfield, up to Henrico, and then shoots north and east to encompass a large swath of land out to the Chesapeake Bay, which was also part of the old 1st District.

Speaking to the possibility of Republicans retaking the House, Wittman said his party has over 100 pieces of legislation lined up to move forward with and says he will lobby his leadership to carry some of them, including on government accountability.

"The same on the national defense side, making sure we're doing things to modernize our military, making sure we're doing things to have the full complement to secure the border," Wittman said.

Wittman also urged supporters on Tuesday to continue backing Republican candidates in the coming elections.

"There'll be a lot of new districts out there. So it'd be a lot of dynamic back and forth there. But I think what we see in this election and the issues that are important now are going to continue to be important," Wittman said.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

