Florida Republican Dunn defeats Lawson in redrawn second congressional district

Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida second congressional district speaks during election night in Panama City, Florida, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Dunn, a Republican, is projected to win reelection to the United States House of Representatives.

(AP) — Republican Rep. Neal Dunn defeated Democratic Rep. Al Lawson for a north Florida congressional seat in a redrawn district that pitted the two incumbents against each other.

Dunn, a surgeon from Panama City, was elected to a fourth term in the U.S. House. Lawson, who is Black, had represented a majority-Black district that was eliminated at the insistence of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis during redistricting triggered by the 2020 U.S. Census. That move prompted a lawsuit alleging unconstitutional racial gerrymandering, though an appeals court allowed the map to remain in place this year.

The DeSantis-ordered maneuver put the two congressmen in the same district, which is more friendly to Republican candidates. Lawson, a former state legislator from Tallahassee, was first elected to Congress in 2016.

“I’m grateful to the people of Florida’s Second Congressional District for re-electing me to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. Serving in this role is a privilege and one I don’t take lightly," Dunn said in a statement released Wednesday morning. "I’m proud to call this district home. I’m looking forward to continuing my fight for more money in your pockets, less wasteful spending, a secure border, and energy independence.”