NEW YORK, N.Y. — Minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night, the Associated Press projected that U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer has won reelection.

Schumer faced off against Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare.

Schumer, the Democratic Majority Leader in the U.S. Senate, has served as Senator since 1999 and majority leader since 2021. He served as minority leader from 2017 to 2021.