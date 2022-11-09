ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
Tom Handy

Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News

Governor Abbott on Fox NewsScreenshot from Twitter. In Austin, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is running for office against his challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott was recently interviewed by Fox 4 in Dallas on issues such as voter turnout, Uvalde, and property taxes.
The Independent

Beto O’Rourke to supporters in impassioned concession speech: ‘I’m in this fight for life’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered an impassioned concession speech in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, marking the third time he’s addressed a crowd of supporters in a losing bid for elected office in the past four years.Early in the night on Tuesday, the Associated Press projected that the former three-term congressman would lose to Republican incumbent Governor Greg Abbott. Gov Abbott just secured his third four-year term in the Texas governor’s office.Shortly after it was clear that this would be his third state-wide failed race, Mr O’Rourke, who was once championed as the next great hope for the...
KSAT 12

Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
CBS DFW

Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
CBS Austin

De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected

AUSTIN, Texas — Border Democrats in Texas held the line in two key House races on Tuesday night, but Republicans didn't come away empty handed, gaining one seat after an aggressive play to remake the U.S.-Mexico border into a midterm battleground. The lone GOP victory in South Texas by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crockett, Self Join 7 Incumbents as Projected Winners in Texas U.S. House Races, Returns Here

While there aren't expected to be a lot of surprises in the Texas congressional delegation after Election Day, there will be at least two new seats decided Tuesday. The races for Dist. 3 and Dist. 30 do not include incumbents and will have new winners. The rest of the U.S. House races, whose districts were redrawn during the last legislative session, are favored to be won by incumbents.
The Independent

Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate's office

There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said.Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The Arizona Republic reported. The lab “determined there was no substance inside.” Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building around 2 a.m. Sunday, on a report of an envelope containing suspicious white powder.Police said at the time there were no reports of injuries or illness, though Lake’s campaign had said...
