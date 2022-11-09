Boy Scouts pitch in to get ballots to Kansas City-area election office

The process of voting and counting the ballots is definitely a community affair in Clay County, Missouri.

After polls closed Tuesday night at 7 p.m., election judges loaded up their vehicles to take the secure ballots back to the Clay County Election Office.

Once there, they were greeted by members of a local Boy Scout troop, who helped carry the ballots from the car into the election office.

Once inside the election office, a different group of workers will start the process of counting the ballots.

—