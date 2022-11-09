Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Evanston climate activists attend COP27 in Egypt
High schoolers and youth climate activists from the Chicago area did not back down from the hard-hitting questions when they met with powerful world leaders this week at the United Nations global climate conference, COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Evanston Township High School senior and E-Town Sunrise Hub Coordinator...
Peter Braithwaite joins RoundTable board
The Evanston RoundTable elected former Second Ward Council Member Peter C. Braithwaite to its board of directors in the latest expansion of its leadership team. Braithwaite, who stepped down as the representative of Evanston’s second ward last summer, is director of procurement diversity and community engagement at Northwestern University. He grew up in the Second Ward as the youngest of five children and the son of Jamaican immigrants. He attended Dewey, Nichols and Evanston Township High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a focus in African American studies and human development, from the University of Kansas. He is married with four children and one grandson.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Where to take friends from Fort Worth, Texas, in November? Evanston’s Jennifer Jones, right, and Peter Jones, second from left, took Matt and Lauren Doane to Greenwood Street Beach on Thursday. Photographer Richard Cahan caught up with them about an hour before sunset. Alas, after highs in the 70s...
Ann Flinspach Lewis: 1940-2022
Ann Flinspach Lewis, 82, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Evanston Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Lewis; daughter Elizabeth Jane “Beth” Lewis Pardoe (Jeremy Pardoe); son Paul Andrew Lewis (Gloria Huang Lewis); grandsons Frederick Charles Lewis Pardoe and Robert Lawrence Dawbarn Pardoe; and sisters Mary Lorene Evans and Charla Jane Cullen.
Alderman reportedly not considering mayoral run
It seems like every week there’s another challenger to Mayor Lori Lightfoot entering the mayoral race, but a big name considering a run says he will not.
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor
Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
Aldermen decline to advance Anjanette Young Ordinance out of City Council committee
"My life will never be the same because of that experience," Anjanette Young told the city council committee.
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders
It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later? Beginning […]
Supreme To Open Chicago Store Tomorrow
Supreme is bringing their talents to Chicago. The NYC super brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of Whicker Park. The store is set to open tomorrow November 10th. Check out the images of the store below:. The store is located at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave.
See Christkindlmarket's Souvenir Mugs for the 2022 Holiday Season
Christkindlmarket-goers can always head home with a collectible souvenir: a holiday mug. The famed German-style market unveiled last Friday the new designs that will adorn its keepsake ahead of its opening for the 2022 holiday season. The mug comes in a curved shape and features a scene of people holding...
Picturing Evanston
This vintage toy fire engine is retired in an equally vintage store window on Greenleaf Street, just east of Florence Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
Semi Coming From Texas, Heading to Chicago Pulled Over With 2-Tons of Weed
Everything is bigger in Texas! A semi traveling to Chicago, Illinois from Texas was pulled over in East Central Illinois...This truck was hauling TWO TONS of marijuana! NewsGazette. “This was one of the largest drug seizures in state of Illinois history.” - Capt. Stuart Shaver, administrator of the nine-county East...
Could Chicago suburbs flip recently-redrawn House districts to red?
In Chicago's suburbs, there are three hotly-contested House races and the candidates have been spending heavily on ads to get their word out.
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
Skip the turkey, start with dessert
Editor’s note: This article has updated to correct the spelling of Harith Razaa’s name. Americans eat roughly 50 million pumpkin pies during the month of November, according to an August 2022 article at GoodHousekeeping.com. Why pie?. Julie Chernoff, food writer for the RoundTable, speculated why pies are a...
House Tour: An elegant home in Illinois with drool worthy interiors
This beautiful and elegant contemporary house was designed by Kate Marker Interiors in collaboration with Tartan Builders, located in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Throughout this home, you will find an exquisite mix of light and dark spaces, gorgeous light fixtures, stylish furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details. Stepping...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
