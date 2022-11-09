The Evanston RoundTable elected former Second Ward Council Member Peter C. Braithwaite to its board of directors in the latest expansion of its leadership team. Braithwaite, who stepped down as the representative of Evanston’s second ward last summer, is director of procurement diversity and community engagement at Northwestern University. He grew up in the Second Ward as the youngest of five children and the son of Jamaican immigrants. He attended Dewey, Nichols and Evanston Township High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a focus in African American studies and human development, from the University of Kansas. He is married with four children and one grandson.

