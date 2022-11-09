ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Evanston climate activists attend COP27 in Egypt

High schoolers and youth climate activists from the Chicago area did not back down from the hard-hitting questions when they met with powerful world leaders this week at the United Nations global climate conference, COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Evanston Township High School senior and E-Town Sunrise Hub Coordinator...
Peter Braithwaite joins RoundTable board

The Evanston RoundTable elected former Second Ward Council Member Peter C. Braithwaite to its board of directors in the latest expansion of its leadership team. Braithwaite, who stepped down as the representative of Evanston’s second ward last summer, is director of procurement diversity and community engagement at Northwestern University. He grew up in the Second Ward as the youngest of five children and the son of Jamaican immigrants. He attended Dewey, Nichols and Evanston Township High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, with a focus in African American studies and human development, from the University of Kansas. He is married with four children and one grandson.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

Where to take friends from Fort Worth, Texas, in November? Evanston’s Jennifer Jones, right, and Peter Jones, second from left, took Matt and Lauren Doane to Greenwood Street Beach on Thursday. Photographer Richard Cahan caught up with them about an hour before sunset. Alas, after highs in the 70s...
Ann Flinspach Lewis: 1940-2022

Ann Flinspach Lewis, 82, passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Evanston Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elmer Lewis; daughter Elizabeth Jane “Beth” Lewis Pardoe (Jeremy Pardoe); son Paul Andrew Lewis (Gloria Huang Lewis); grandsons Frederick Charles Lewis Pardoe and Robert Lawrence Dawbarn Pardoe; and sisters Mary Lorene Evans and Charla Jane Cullen.
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
Rahm Emanuel Wins Second Term As Chicago Mayor

Rahm Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, thanked the electorate for giving him a “second term and a second chance” as he defeated rival Garcia on Tuesday night. In spite of this, Emanuel, whose tenacious political character is legendary, came across as modest following a bitter six-week runoff contest that served as a proxy war between the surging progressive side of the Democratic party and the more established centrist bloc.
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders

It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later?   Beginning […]
Supreme To Open Chicago Store Tomorrow

Supreme is bringing their talents to Chicago. The NYC super brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of Whicker Park. The store is set to open tomorrow November 10th. Check out the images of the store below:. The store is located at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave.
See Christkindlmarket's Souvenir Mugs for the 2022 Holiday Season

Christkindlmarket-goers can always head home with a collectible souvenir: a holiday mug. The famed German-style market unveiled last Friday the new designs that will adorn its keepsake ahead of its opening for the 2022 holiday season. The mug comes in a curved shape and features a scene of people holding...
Picturing Evanston

This vintage toy fire engine is retired in an equally vintage store window on Greenleaf Street, just east of Florence Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
Skip the turkey, start with dessert

Editor’s note: This article has updated to correct the spelling of Harith Razaa’s name. Americans eat roughly 50 million pumpkin pies during the month of November, according to an August 2022 article at GoodHousekeeping.com. Why pie?. Julie Chernoff, food writer for the RoundTable, speculated why pies are a...
House Tour: An elegant home in Illinois with drool worthy interiors

This beautiful and elegant contemporary house was designed by Kate Marker Interiors in collaboration with Tartan Builders, located in Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Throughout this home, you will find an exquisite mix of light and dark spaces, gorgeous light fixtures, stylish furnishings, and thoughtfully curated details. Stepping...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
