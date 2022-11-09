Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Ty Lue Gives Injury Update on Kawhi Leonard
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is not quite ready for a return to game action, but the star forward has now progressed to five on five work. Clippers head coach Ty Lue confirmed before practice on Friday that Leonard had participated in five on five action earlier that morning, and looked good.
Centre Daily
Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won’t Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring
A championship seems like a far dream for the Lakers as they fall to 2-9 on the season. The Lakers won two games in a row, and it looked like things were about to turn around, but of course for Russell Westbrook and company this was not the case. To...
Centre Daily
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Nuggets: Tatum Outduels Jokic in Boston’s Fifth-Straight Victory
View the original article to see embedded media. Jayson Tatum delivered a game-high 34 points, producing at least 30 for the third-straight game. Jaylen Brown set the tone, scoring 12 of his 25 in the first frame and starting 10/10 from the field. He also dished out eight assists and grabbed eight boards in Boston's win.
Centre Daily
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Nuggets-Celtics
The Nuggets and Celtics, two of the NBA’s top teams, face off in Boston on Friday for the first time this season. Denver hasn’t beaten Boston since 2019 and is an underdog on the road in this matchup, a sign from the oddsmakers that the C’s winning streak in this series might continue. After somewhat slow starts, both teams have rattled off a few victories in a row to gain some steam heading into this matchup, which features back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, who’s been one of the league’s top scorers in the early part of the season.
Centre Daily
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Hilariously Destroys Payton Pritchard On Twitter
The Boston Celtics are firing on all cylinders right now. The Boston offense is clicking, the defense is starting to find its form, and the players are thriving on social media. Boston was off Thursday night but that didn't stop point guard Marcus Smart from taking a light-hearted jab at...
Centre Daily
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over 76ers
Last night the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95. Atlanta capped off their challenging homestand with an impressive 3-1 record. Now they are 8-4 on the season and ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Thursday night's game. Clint Capela. Clint Capela had...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Centre Daily
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103
Ja Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Desmond Bane finished with 24 points and five assists for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 21. Brandon Clarke added 15 points, making all six of his shots as the Grizzlies won their fifth in the last six.
Centre Daily
Cohesiveness Leads to Success for OKC, Lessens Burden on SGA
All of the Thunder success prior to Friday night could be summarized in three names. On Friday though the Thunder, finally, clicked. SGA posted his second lowest point total of the season, 20, yet OKC still grabbed a 19 point win over Toronto. Prior to Friday SGA was the only...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher
The pitching unit ravaged with injuries by the end of the season for the Dodgers still has plenty of talent assuming they all come back healthy for the 2023 season. However, this doesn't stop the Dodgers from looking out for more talent and they have their eyes on top Japanese prospect Kodai Senga.
