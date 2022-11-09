ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Early tallies show North Olmsted voters rejecting a new tax for school improvements, operating expenses

By Robert Higgs, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

nice guys
3d ago

amazing, they just built new schools , now right back in the tax payers pocket , it's never enough and it never ends , they need to hire a CPA , TO BALANCE SPENDING WORK WITH WHAT YOU GOT

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Avon Lake (OH) Voters Reject Income Tax Increase for New Fire Station

Avon Lake will have to “make do” with its current safety facility over the next couple of years after voters said no to a new fire station, MorningJournal.com reported. According to final unofficial results, 7,245 voted against the income tax increase while 4,777 voted for it. City officials...
AVON LAKE, OH
oberlinreview.org

Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results

This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s where Cuyahoga County voters split their ballots between Republicans, Democrats in key races (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - While Cuyahoga County remains one of the few consistently Democrat counties in Ohio, the answer is not as simple as blue or red for one-fifth of the county. Just over 22% of the county precincts broke party lines when voting in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, choosing candidates from opposing parties, creating political gray areas.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy