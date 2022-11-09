Early tallies show North Olmsted voters rejecting a new tax for school improvements, operating expenses

Read full article on original website
nice guys
3d ago
amazing, they just built new schools , now right back in the tax payers pocket , it's never enough and it never ends , they need to hire a CPA , TO BALANCE SPENDING WORK WITH WHAT YOU GOT
Cuyahoga County projecting $9.8 million deficit in 2023 general fund after amendments, mostly in salary increases
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County is projected to overspend the general fund by $9.8 million in 2023, mostly in better pay and benefits for employees, but officials say they still expect to end the year with healthy cash reserves. County Councilman Dale Miller, who chairs the Budget and Finance...
Highland Heights voters reject tax increase to help pay for police and firefighter pensions
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Highland Heights voters have rejected Issue 58, a ballot proposal that would have given City Council the authority to increase millage to help pay the city’s share of state police and firefighter pension funds. Had the issue passed on Nov. 8, council would have had...
Elyria agrees with U.S. EPA on nearly $250 million in sewer system fixes that will make the Black River cleaner
ELYRIA, Ohio – The city of Elyria will have to spend nearly $250 million to improve its sewer system and prevent discharges of untreated wastewater into the Black River and its tributaries as part of a consent decree filed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland. The the U.S. Environmental...
Issue to fund $58M in improvements for North Olmsted schools leading with most precincts reporting
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the North Olmsted school district on Tuesday were approving an issue that would let the district borrow up to $58 million for building improvements and raise money for operating expenses. With about 80% of the precincts tallied, the combined 7.8-mill issue was passing 51%...
Seven Hills voters opt to keep law director an elected position
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Not surprised is how Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta felt after seeing the results of Issue 85, which residents defeated by the slightest of margins on Election Day. If approved, the charter amendment would have changed the city’s elected law director position to a mayoral appointment.
Bond issue fails: Plans for new high school scrapped in Parma
Voters rejected the Parma City School District bond issue with 52 percent of people voting against it compared to 48 percent who supported building a new high school.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Avon Lake (OH) Voters Reject Income Tax Increase for New Fire Station
Avon Lake will have to “make do” with its current safety facility over the next couple of years after voters said no to a new fire station, MorningJournal.com reported. According to final unofficial results, 7,245 voted against the income tax increase while 4,777 voted for it. City officials...
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Voters approve school taxes in Bay Village, North Olmsted and Rocky River, reject two other new taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters across Cuyahoga County faced five local requests for new taxes on Tuesday, approving three and rejecting two. In the Bay Village, North Olmsted and Rocky River school districts, voters approved requests for taxes for operating expenses and construction projects. Parma voters, though, rejected a plan...
Parma schools request for tax to fund $195.5M in improvements headed for defeat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the Parma school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $195.5 million to build a new high school and make other building improvements. With nearly all precincts reporting, the 3.95-mill bond issue was failing 47% to...
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
oberlinreview.org
Breakdown of 2022 Lorain County Election Results
This past Tuesday, Lorain County residents headed to the polls to vote in statewide and local elections. Continuing a 2020 trend, Lorain County voted primarily Republican; out of the 23 total races Lorain residents voted in, 17 Republican candidates were favored. Not including the races in which candidates ran unopposed,...
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Here’s where Cuyahoga County voters split their ballots between Republicans, Democrats in key races (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While Cuyahoga County remains one of the few consistently Democrat counties in Ohio, the answer is not as simple as blue or red for one-fifth of the county. Just over 22% of the county precincts broke party lines when voting in races for governor and the U.S. Senate, choosing candidates from opposing parties, creating political gray areas.
Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It
As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough
Parallax in Tremont closing for now; restaurateur Bruell calls business climate ‘off the rails’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Parallax in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is closed because of the ongoing labor crisis, though Zack Bruell, who owns the restaurant with his son Julian, says he is considering reopening. “In my mind, I’m down but not out,” he said.
These 7 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million October
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Seven Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in October, including a $1.5 million home in Bentleyville. Two additional homes sold for at least $1 million in Brecksville. The other homes topping $1 million last month were in Beachwood, Hunting Valley, Lakewood and Olmsted Falls.
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
Cuyahoga Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne names future chief of staff Eric Wobser among transition team
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne on Thursday announced that his future chief of staff will be Eric Wobser, a renowned civic leader and catalyst in the Ohio City neighborhood, who left Cleveland in 2014 to become the city manager of his hometown of Sandusky. Wobser, who...
Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
