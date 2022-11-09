ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 7:10 p.m. Republican Mark Gordon wins reelection for governor in Wyoming.

ORIGINAL: There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Once they close and results start to come in, we will be posting major updates here. You can view a full list of results HERE . You can also view interactive results HERE .

