Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Braun: Likely 2024 announcement by Dec. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Mike Braun told News 8 Wednesday he will announce his decision on a possible gubernatorial run very soon. The first-term senator’s comments came during an interview on the results of Tuesday’s midterms. Although Republicans still look set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, their margin likely will be much narrower than many pollsters predicted. Republicans still need to pick up two Senate seats to gain control of the upper chamber. As of Wednesday afternoon, races in Arizona and Nevada remained too close to call with thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, while Georgia’s matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a December runoff. Braun said Republicans will have to study why some candidates did well and some did poorly and apply those lessons to future elections.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.” “People say to me, ‘What can I do to make you feel better?’ I say: ‘Vote!’” Pelosi told those on the call. “I believe that this race is very winnable,” Pelosi said. Her voice cracked at times as she said of her husband’s recovery, “It’s going to be a long haul.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WPRI 12 News

Where does the student loan debt plan stand?

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Student loan borrowers are waiting to see what happens next after a federal judge struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday. The White House says more than half of the 26 million applications received, so far, have been approved for relief of up to $20,000. However, the program’s […]
WASHINGTON STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Op/Ed: Holcomb flip flop? He's at COP27 after praising reversal of climate change rules

While hardworking Hoosier families struggle to pay for their groceries and gas and Indiana farmers face skyrocketing production costs, the United Nations (UN) is holding its annual Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Flying in from across the globe are “high-level heads of state and governments” including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb — yes, you read that right — to discuss ways the global community can, “advance climate ambition.”
INDIANA STATE

