2022 Indiana election results: Here's who won Indiana's 9 US House seats
Indiana Republicans kept their current seven U.S. House District seats Tuesday but fell short in their push to pick up an eighth. That means Hoosiers will continue to have two Democratic representatives in Washington. ...
WISH-TV
Braun: Likely 2024 announcement by Dec. 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Mike Braun told News 8 Wednesday he will announce his decision on a possible gubernatorial run very soon. The first-term senator’s comments came during an interview on the results of Tuesday’s midterms. Although Republicans still look set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, their margin likely will be much narrower than many pollsters predicted. Republicans still need to pick up two Senate seats to gain control of the upper chamber. As of Wednesday afternoon, races in Arizona and Nevada remained too close to call with thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, while Georgia’s matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a December runoff. Braun said Republicans will have to study why some candidates did well and some did poorly and apply those lessons to future elections.
Washington Examiner
Hoosier party? No one spent even a minute thinking about Indiana's Senate race
Did you know there was a Senate race in Indiana this year? Well, its winner was just projected by NBC without any ceremony, almost instantly after the polls closed. Sen. Todd Young (R) will win reelection to a second term. It feels like nobody discussed this race at any point...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
IPS principal will become only Democratic freshman state senator in January
INDIANAPOLIS — Andrea Hunley is the only Democratic freshman senator joining the Indiana General Assembly in January. To take on the new role, Hunley will be stepping down after 10 years as an IPS principal. She said she’ll still be serving students, just in a different way and now in the halls of the Indiana Statehouse.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
Operator of 78 nursing homes in Indiana at center of Supreme Court case
A case that went before the Supreme Court Tuesday could impact millions of families across the country with loved ones in a nursing home. The case questions whether people should be able to sue states for violations at state-run facilities.
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband's assault
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her first public appearance since the brutal attack on her husband, rallied grassroots activists Friday, saying the midterm elections for control of Congress are a fight for democracy and “very winnable.” “People say to me, ‘What can I do to make you feel better?’ I say: ‘Vote!’” Pelosi told those on the call. “I believe that this race is very winnable,” Pelosi said. Her voice cracked at times as she said of her husband’s recovery, “It’s going to be a long haul.”
Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Student loan borrowers are waiting to see what happens next after a federal judge struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program on Thursday. The White House says more than half of the 26 million applications received, so far, have been approved for relief of up to $20,000. However, the program’s […]
Hoosiers react to federal judge striking down Biden's student loan forgiveness
A federal judge in Texas declared a Biden administration student debt relief plan illegal, on Thursday, halting the program in federal court again.
Op/Ed: Holcomb flip flop? He's at COP27 after praising reversal of climate change rules
While hardworking Hoosier families struggle to pay for their groceries and gas and Indiana farmers face skyrocketing production costs, the United Nations (UN) is holding its annual Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Flying in from across the globe are “high-level heads of state and governments” including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb — yes, you read that right — to discuss ways the global community can, “advance climate ambition.”
