INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Mike Braun told News 8 Wednesday he will announce his decision on a possible gubernatorial run very soon. The first-term senator’s comments came during an interview on the results of Tuesday’s midterms. Although Republicans still look set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, their margin likely will be much narrower than many pollsters predicted. Republicans still need to pick up two Senate seats to gain control of the upper chamber. As of Wednesday afternoon, races in Arizona and Nevada remained too close to call with thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, while Georgia’s matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a December runoff. Braun said Republicans will have to study why some candidates did well and some did poorly and apply those lessons to future elections.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO