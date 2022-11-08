Read full article on original website
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Continue Homestand Sunday Against Kennesaw State
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this season-opening homestand on Sunday, welcoming Kennesaw State for a 2 p.m. matinee. The Yellow Jackets and Owls will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra. GEORGIA TECH VS. KENNESAW STATE. TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online. Play-by-Play: Wiley...
ramblinwreck.com
Galarza Qualifies for NCAA Championships
THE FLATS – Liz Galarza qualified for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships with an eighth-place finish (19:55.40) in the women’s 6K to lead the Georgia Tech cross country teams on Friday at the NCAA South Region Championships. Four Jackets earned All-South Region honors as the women’s team finished sixth and the men’s team finished seventh.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Tech Gears up for No. 5 Louisville
THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (18-5, 11-3 ACC) returns home for a rematch with No. 5 Louisville (22-2, 13-1 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The fifth top-15 matchup of the season for the Yellow Jackets will serve as Senior Night, being broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker
Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
ramblinwreck.com
Softball Welcomes 2023 Signing Class
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball and coach Aileen Morales announced the signing of three future Yellow Jackets to the 2023 roster during the fall signing period on Thursday. The signing class as a whole has been ranked 30th by Extra Inning Softball as all three of Tech’s 2023...
ramblinwreck.com
VIDEO: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia State Highlights
Georgia Tech women's basketball grabs a win in its season-opening game against Georgia State on Nov. 10, 2022 in McCamish Pavilion. Rewind to all the highlights.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Travel to NCAA South Regionals
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech cross country team continue postseason competition this weekend at the NCAA South Region Championships in Huntsville, Ala. The meet will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 starting with the women’s 6K race at 8:30 a.m. CT and the men’s 10K race will follow at 9:30 a.m. CT.
ramblinwreck.com
Jesudason Signs With Women’s Tennis
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis inked top recruit Meera Jesudason, Byers Women’s Tennis Head Coach Rodney Harmon announced on Thursday. “Meera has played at a high level and has a strong desire to continue to grow her game,” commented Harmon. “We look forward to welcoming her to Georgia Tech and helping her expand her game, as well as being a great teammate and student.”
