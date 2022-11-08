ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Continue Homestand Sunday Against Kennesaw State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues this season-opening homestand on Sunday, welcoming Kennesaw State for a 2 p.m. matinee. The Yellow Jackets and Owls will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra. GEORGIA TECH VS. KENNESAW STATE. TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online. Play-by-Play: Wiley...
KENNESAW, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Galarza Qualifies for NCAA Championships

THE FLATS – Liz Galarza qualified for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships with an eighth-place finish (19:55.40) in the women’s 6K to lead the Georgia Tech cross country teams on Friday at the NCAA South Region Championships. Four Jackets earned All-South Region honors as the women’s team finished sixth and the men’s team finished seventh.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

No. 13 Tech Gears up for No. 5 Louisville

THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (18-5, 11-3 ACC) returns home for a rematch with No. 5 Louisville (22-2, 13-1 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium. The fifth top-15 matchup of the season for the Yellow Jackets will serve as Senior Night, being broadcast on ACC Network Extra.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker

Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Softball Welcomes 2023 Signing Class

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball and coach Aileen Morales announced the signing of three future Yellow Jackets to the 2023 roster during the fall signing period on Thursday. The signing class as a whole has been ranked 30th by Extra Inning Softball as all three of Tech’s 2023...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Travel to NCAA South Regionals

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech cross country team continue postseason competition this weekend at the NCAA South Region Championships in Huntsville, Ala. The meet will take place on Friday, Nov. 11 starting with the women’s 6K race at 8:30 a.m. CT and the men’s 10K race will follow at 9:30 a.m. CT.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jesudason Signs With Women’s Tennis

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis inked top recruit Meera Jesudason, Byers Women’s Tennis Head Coach Rodney Harmon announced on Thursday. “Meera has played at a high level and has a strong desire to continue to grow her game,” commented Harmon. “We look forward to welcoming her to Georgia Tech and helping her expand her game, as well as being a great teammate and student.”
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy