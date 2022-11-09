Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Marshall County voters pick new sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.-- Incumbent Matthew Hassel is running for reelection for Marshall County Sheriff against democrat Jeff Sharp. Hassel was previously the chief of police for the Bremen Police Department. He said he transitioned to sheriff in 2015 after the former sheriff died of cancer and has held the seat ever since.
abc57.com
Incumbent Matthew Hassel wins re-election as Marshall County Sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.-- Incumbent Matthew Hassel won another term as sheriff in Marshall County. He started serving as sheriff in 2015 after the previous sheriff died of cancer. Before that he was the Bremen Police Chief. On the campaign trail, Hassel promised to expand the county's drug enforcement and rehabilitation.
abc57.com
South Bend activists call for change in policing at community forum
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend activists met this week to discuss the idea of defunding the police, and possible policing alternatives. Activists have suggested possibly redirecting dollars from the police department into violence prevention programs instead. Panelists at the forum focused on imagining ways to address violence prevention, drugs,...
wfft.com
Troy Hershberger claims victory in Allen County Sheriff's race
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger is claiming victory in the race for sheriff. The latest results show Hershberger leading Democrat Kevin Hunter by a margin of 58 to 42 with 191 of 278 precincts reporting. Hunter, a captain with the Fort Wayne Police Department,...
abc57.com
Jack Rosa Jr wins Starke County Sheriff's race
STARKE COUNTY, Ind.-- Jack Rosa Jr has won the Starke County Sheriff's race with 54% of the vote. Rosa defeated Democrat Kelly Fisher and Independent Dennis Fornelli. He will take over for Sheriff Bill Dulin who did not run. Kelly Fisher (Democrat) Won the primary election over Bracke Rowe, Robert...
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
abc57.com
Elections are secure, Elkhart County Clerk assures voters
It's video you've probably seen several times by now. St. Joseph County Clerk and registered Democrat Rita Glenn entering the absentee ballot room by herself the day before the 2022 primary election in May. After leaving the room, she's then seen throwing away what looks like rolls of paper. Republicans...
abc57.com
Suspect in shooting at Quality Inn taken into custody
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who is accused of shooting another man at the Quality Inn has been taken into custody. Dakota Vancamp has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun and felony unlawful carrying of a handgun prior conviction. Vancamp was charged on November 1...
Times-Union Newspaper
Voter Turnout For General Election Nears 43%
Lynn Howie was hungry early Tuesday afternoon. That was due to the election inspector at the vote center at Christ's Covenant Church in Winona Lake not getting to eat since the center was busy with voters. "I stood at the door since four minutes ... until we opened at six...
cbs4indy.com
Following the general election in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
WNDU
Voters split on Niles marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Young’s win in Tuesday’s election came after he followed a...
wfft.com
Wells County election results in
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wells County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Wells County's elections. Colin Z. Andrews won County Prosecuting Attorney over Andrew J. Carnall with 79.23% of the votes. Brian Lambert won County Council District 1 over Brian Hollingsworth with 83.58% of the votes.
abc57.com
Driver arrested after fleeing police while holding 5 people against their will
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after leading police on a lengthy pursuit with five people inside the vehicle being held against their will, according to South Bend Police. Around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday, an officer spotted a vehicle that disregarded multiple stop signs in the area of...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
abc57.com
City of Goshen offices closed on Veterans Day
GOSHEN, Ind. - All City offices in Goshen will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Trash collection will not be affected by the holiday.
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters are responding to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The...
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
Comments / 1