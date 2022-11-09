Read full article on original website
Stocks end day higher with inflation data in focus
U.S. stocks rose as fresh data added to evidence inflation may have peaked, strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to moderate its pace of interest-rate hikes. Treasuries also ended Tuesday higher while the dollar fell. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest...
Estee Lauder to Buy Designer Brand Tom Ford in $2.8 Billion Deal
(Bloomberg) -- Estée Lauder Cos. agreed to buy Tom Ford at a valuation of $2.8 billion, its largest-ever deal. The acquisition gives Estée Lauder ownership of the valuable licensing agreement the company has had to sell Tom Ford’s fragrance and beauty lines for almost two decades. Estée...
US wholesale inflation eases to 8%, 4th straight slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from a year ago, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the United States are easing from painfully high levels. The annual figure is down from 8.4% in September. On a monthly...
